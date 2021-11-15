ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ongoing Stream Live presale gains massive support, gears up for public sale in February

CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlockchain has revolutionized many industries. From finance to medical fields, real estate, music, arts and gaming, blockchain has consistently brought advancements and broken industrial limitations by providing technological developments in the form of decentralization, digital currencies, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and more. As we move toward a more blockchain-integrated world,...

cointelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Altcoin Roundup: 3 signs that show crypto mass adoption is underway

The march toward blockchain and cryptocurrency mass adoption has made significant strides in 2021 as the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFT) thrust crypto into the mainstream media spotlight on a daily basis. From the rise of meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)...
NFL
Cheddar News

Roku to Compete on Original Content, Announcing Plans for 50-Plus Shows

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.
TV & VIDEOS
CoinTelegraph

Opulous (OPUL) rallies 785% as fans dig the sound of NFTs in the music industry

There is potential for the use cases of nonfungible token (NFT) technology to expand far beyond the simple tracking of unique images with varying degrees of rareness and analysts project that one NFTs will touch every facet of our lives. Already, developers, artists and corporations are considering the tokenization of all assets and some have already experimented with NFT-based concert tickets and sports passes.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Stream#Gears#The Stream#Stream Live#Tiktok#Strm
CoinTelegraph

Airdrop rumors result in a swarm of activity on MetaMask Swap and Polygon

Five- to six-figure-size airdrops have become the new norm in the crypto sector, and a growing number of analysts believe there are more to come. In September, dYdX distributed a massive airdrop to early users, and last week, the Ethereum Name Service gave out roughly $17,000 to $30,000 in ENS tokens to platform users. Anticipation of additional “helicopter money” has also led to a flurry of airdrop hunters seeking out the next big score.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Supersize McShib: Shiba Inu the largest ERC-20 holding among ETH whales

New data suggests that Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the largest ERC-20 token holding among the top 1,000 Ether (ETH) whales. According to data compiled by WhaleStats looking at the Ethereum-based token holdings of the largest ETH wallets, SHIB represents 21.68% of the combined market share at $2.35 billion. The next highest asset in terms of holdings is Crypto.com’s native token, CRO, representing 5.54% at $603.9 million.
MARKETS
Popculture

Mark Cuban Opens up About the Future of Cryptocurrency (Exclusive)

Mark Cuban is a big advocate for cryptocurrency. One of the things the Dallas Mavericks owner is doing is inviting two students to a Mavericks game and surprising them with a "Bitcoin Toss" where they can earn $23,000 in Bitcoin. But will cryptocurrency be the main source of currency in the foreseeable future? PopCulture.com caught with Cuban via email, who revealed where he sees cryptocurrency heading in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

$400M funding round to help Gemini build in the decentralized metaverse

The Winklevoss twins’ crypto exchange, Gemini, will allocate capital from its $400-million funding round into building a “Gemini experience in different Metaverses.”. Gemini announced that it had closed a $400-million equity growth funding round at a valuation of $7.1 billion on Thursday, marking the first time the firm had sought outside financing. Morgan Creek Digital led the round with participation from 10T, ParaFi, Newflow Partners and Marcy Venture Partners to name a few.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
CoinTelegraph

Unipilot, a universal automated liquidity optimizer, is launching its mainnet

With Uniswap V2, liquidity is spread out across an infinite range. While this proved simple for users to manage, it did not allow for the most efficient use of capital. With the introduction of Uniswap V3, liquidity can be provided in concentrated ranges, allowing users to earn much higher fees on their liquidity.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Metaverse and blockchain gaming altcoins rally while Bitcoin looks for support

Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent foray back below $56,000 sparked a wide-ranging sell-off across the cryptocurrency ecosystem and talks of the price hitting $100,000 by the end of the year quickly morphed into concerns about an impending bear market that could thrust prices into the doldrums for a year or longer. While...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Genopets announces genesis Genopet NFT sale live on Cyber Monday

Genopets is proud to announce the debut of their limited-edition Genesis Genopet sale using the fair launch protocol to provide candid access for the community and early Genopets adopters. Monday, November 29th, 2021, at 13:00:00 UTC, Genopets will release 3,333 pre-evolved, Stage 4 Genesis Genopets to the public using the...
LIFESTYLE
TrendHunter.com

eSports Live-Stream Features

ESportsBattle, the popular destination for competitive eFootball, eHockey, and video games like CS:GO, is now releasing new live-stream features for viewer retention. In addition to player-cams and announcers, ESportsBattle is adding heart-rate monitors to the screen for its eFootball matches, so attentive viewers can see just how heated the players are getting at any given moment. Utilizing 'ANT,' the wireless data sensor, the new heart-rate monitors will transmit the players' information onto the stream in real-time through Bluetooth connectivity.
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Kraken to delist Monero for UK customers by the end of November

In an email quoted by Reddit users, Kraken, the world's eighth-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, announced it would be delisting privacy coin Monero (XMR) in compliance with regulations in the United Kingdom. The platform will cease all XMR trading activities, set XMR wallets to withdraw-only, and force-liquidate any existing XMR margin positions after Nov. 26.
MARKETS
mspoweruser.com

Microsoft releases .NET 6 with massive gains in performance and improved ARM support

Along with the release of Visual Studio 2022, Microsoft yesterday announced the release of .NET 6. .NET 6 comes with significant performance improvements, improved ARM support on both Windows and Mac, new dynamic profile-guided optimization (PGO) system, new APIs and more. .NET 6 Highlights:. Production stress-tested with Microsoft services, cloud...
SOFTWARE
u.today

SHIB Whale Buys 171 Billion Tokens, BTC Bulls Are Betting on $100,000-$200,000, Shiba Inu Integrated by CoinGate: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

To help you stay updated on recent crypto events, U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. According to WhaleStats, the crypto market has recently witnessed the birth of a new SHIB whale. One day ago, the anonymous market player purchased $6 million worth of Shiba Inu coins. Eleven hours after the completion of the first order, he or she decided to buy another $2.3 million worth of tokens when Shib fell to $0.000048. Overall, the whale now owns 171 billion tokens.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Traders expect Ethereum price to drop further ahead of Friday’s $550M options expiry

Ether's (ETH) 330% year-to-date gain has been largely fueled by the growth of decentralized finance and the explosion of non-fungible tokens. Proof of this comes from OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, surpassing the impressive mark of $10 billion in accumulated trading volume. However, traders worry that the 15% correction that...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Web 3.0 innovates from surface to the underlying protocols, says Da Hongfei

Da Hongfei, founder and CEO of Neo, told Cointelegraph China on Nov. 6 during Epicenter: Web 3.0 and Cryptocurrency that the emergence of Bitcoin (BTC), blockchain technology and decentralization ideology allows people to reinvent protocols and rules. Therefore, more distributed and inclusive applications can be built on top of Web 3.0 protocols.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy