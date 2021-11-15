‘Hocus Pocus 2’ First Look: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back

"Dazzle me my darling." Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to 1993's Hocus Pocus is officially coming to Disney+ in Fall 2022, with Jen D'Angelo (Workaholics, Solar Opposites, Young Rock), writing the script and Anne Fletcher (Dragula, This Is Us, Step Up) directing. The sequel's former director, Hairspray's Adam Shankman, is now signed on as executive producer. On Halloween, Walt Disney Studios released a 30-second Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer, which features the re-lighting the Black Candle Flame (so keep your kids locked inside tonight, unless you want to risk them being eaten by the Sanderson Sisters), along with an announcement of both new and returning cast members, including Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham and the original Sanderson Sisters, portrayed by Bette Midler (The First Wives Club), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex in the City), and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act).
