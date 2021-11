Ryan Hurd and his Grammy-winning wife, Maren Morris have the #1 spot on this week’s U.S. Country Radio Mediabase chart with “Chasing After You.” The song is from his album Pelago, which he says was inspired by growing up on the shores of Lake Michigan. Ryan and Maren tells us about the song and finally recording a song together: RH: It’s amazing to finally be able to do a song with Maren, we’ve worked together, and we’ve written together, and we met each other writing songs, and we’ve sung on each other’s records, but this is the first time we’ve ever gotten to do a song this forward facing, which is fun. It’s actually a song we didn’t write, which should tell you how much we actually love it.

