REPORT: Yellowstone Grizzlies are Breeding Like Rabbits

Sightings of mature bucks in daylight are occurring more often, and an increase in deer-vehicle collisions signals the whitetail breeding season which takes place at the end of October and into November. The shortened span of daylight triggers an onslaught of hormonal activity in deer, leading to a period of maximum sexual receptivity known as the rut—and that time has arrived. Several area reports from bow hunters indicate the rut in full swing as hunters experience some exciting days of bow hunting when bucks let down their guard and unpredictably search for mates. According to www.fieldandstream.com, the best day to hunt the rut is Nov. 10 because of moon position during daylight and high deer activity; however, the days proceeding should also offer excellent hunting action. Photos of this symmetrical eight-point buck show the buck right on the heels of a doe as he actively chased her through the alfalfa field west of Chetek last week at sunrise.

CHETEK, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO