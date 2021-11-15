ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

REPORT: Yellowstone Grizzlies are Breeding Like Rabbits

By Bill Colley
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 5 days ago
And there are people opposed to hunting them. The estimated grizzly bear population in the Yellowstone region is roughly 40 percent higher than the prior year. The latest guess is that there are almost 1,100 bears in the area. A friend at Idaho Fish and Game once told me the grizzly...

