Singapore fintech Aleta Planet appoints Daniel Ang as head of risk management

finextra.com
 5 days ago

Homegrown fintech firm Aleta Planet said it has hired Mr Daniel Ang as Head of Risk Management with effect from today. In his new role, Mr Ang will help to strengthen Aleta Planet’s fraud and risk management capabilities amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, which has further exacerbated fraud, money laundering and terrorist...

www.finextra.com

