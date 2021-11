VTB Bank has developed and implemented a new VTB cloud platform VTB.Cloud, designed to serve thousands of banking servers for development and IT support teams. The development and implementation of the platform made it possible to create a single-entry point for all areas of the IT landscape, as well as reducing the time taken to receive infrastructure products from several weeks to just minutes. At the same time, the user's products are received completely in self-service mode.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO