StanChart executes $250 million ESG-based repo deal with Saudi National Bank

What are the key qualities a company leader must have to be successful? I think one of the most important characteristics of a successful leader is self-awareness and the ability to understand your own strengths and weaknesses. Self-awareness is very empowering as it is your ability to recognize and understand emotions in yourself and others, and then use this awareness to manage your behavior and relationships. This is turn helps you with knowledge and enables you to make better choices. Another key quality is creativity. To continue to move your business forward, you need to be able to think about situations and creative measures to solve problems.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO