ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

StanChart executes $250 million ESG-based repo deal with Saudi National Bank

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday it has executed a $250 million repurchase agreement transaction (Repo) based on ESG...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCY

JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arab American News

U.S. senators move to block $650 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of U.S. senators are opposing the Biden administration’s first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen, three senators announced on Thursday. A joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed $650 million in U.S. arms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WNCY

Brazil prepares new regulations for fast-growing fintechs – sources

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s government plans to publish new regulations for fintechs on Friday, following public consultations by the central bank, three sources told Reuters on Thursday. They said the regulations for financial technology companies were discussed at an extraordinary meeting of the National Monetary Council, which oversees the Brazilian...
ECONOMY
WNCY

Deutsche Bank board to discuss chair succession at weekend – source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board is meeting over the weekend to discuss a successor to chairman Paul Achleitner, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Achleitner, one of Germany’s most prominent bankers, plans to step down next May after 10 difficult years in office that saw...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg#Renewable Energy#Stanchart#Reuters#Standard Chartered Bank#The Saudi National Bank
worth.com

Miami-Based Mortgage Executive Says Foreign Nationals See America as an Investment Opportunity

Mauricio Ordonez, founder and managing director of the QKapital Group in Miami, says that it’s easier to get a mortgage loan as a foreign national than it is as an American. His company QKapital has zeroed in on the niche market of foreign mortgage lending. Coming from a Colombian background, Ordonez naturally had some insights into the foreign market, and he brought those insights to Miami in 2007, when QKapital opened its doors. Since then, he’s seen the mortgage lending market for foreign nationals explode in numbers. Though some mortgage brokers are privy to the emerging market, it’s still a growing and niche area that Ordonez’s company is nurturing.
REAL ESTATE
naturalgasworld.com

The Impact of ESG on National Oil Companies

The rise of ESG investing—investment focused on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance—in the 21st century has created significant pressures on oil companies. The rise of ESG investing—investment focused on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance—in the 21st century has created significant pressures on oil companies. Some shareholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Country
Saudi Arabia
thepaypers.com

EU-based central banks work on DLT-based asset settlement

Banca d’Italia and Deutsche Bundesbank have shared experiences on distributed ledger technology-based settlements in a workshop, according to cointelegraph.com. Europe-based central banks have been ramping up their efforts to utilise distributed ledger technology (DLT), the foundation of blockchain, in central bank money settlements. Banca d’Italia and Deutsche Bundesbank, the central banks of Italy and Germany, respectively, joined forces to work on settlements in central bank money of DLT-based asset exchanges.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden approves $650 million in missiles to Saudi Arabia

This week, President Joe Biden’s administration approved its first sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, worth $650 million. In a Thursday press release, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the U.S. State Department had approved the arms sale and the DSCA notified Congress. The sale includes 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL) to go with Saudi Arabia’s fleets of Eurofighter Typhoon, F-15C/D, F-15S, and F-I5SA fighter jets.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
wheelherald.com

First National Bank of Slayton

First National Bank of Slayton annually gives a $500 CD to the 1st grade class and when they are seniors, presents them a check with accrued interest. The seniors representing the class of 2022 are pictured with their check for $525.11: Financial Services Representative Gary Haken, Nate Kleven, Savannah Boerboom, Karlie Heezen, Dawson Blankenship, and Branch President Brian Gass.
SLAYTON, MN
WNCY

Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says

DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can “change its behaviour” to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states. Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister’s critical...
MIDDLE EAST
thechampionnewspaper.com

Real estate executive honored by national publication

After working more than a decade in the mortgage industry, Brookhaven resident Jennifer Bourgeois saw a dramatic increase in the number of home purchases and refinancings coming across her desk at First Community Mortgage. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but it seemed to double or triple overnight,” she recalled, explaining that a drop in interest rates attributable to the pandemic brought in a flood of customers interested in buying homes or finding a lower interest rate on their existing homes.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Wichita Business Journal

2021 Executives of the Year: Julie Huber, Executive VP, Equity Bank

What are the key qualities a company leader must have to be successful? I think one of the most important characteristics of a successful leader is self-awareness and the ability to understand your own strengths and weaknesses. Self-awareness is very empowering as it is your ability to recognize and understand emotions in yourself and others, and then use this awareness to manage your behavior and relationships. This is turn helps you with knowledge and enables you to make better choices. Another key quality is creativity. To continue to move your business forward, you need to be able to think about situations and creative measures to solve problems.
BUSINESS
American Banker

The demise of branches is overstated, big-bank executives say

Even as big banks continue to trim their branch networks, they’re targeting opportunities to open new locations, suggesting that pandemic-induced changes in consumer behavior have not fundamentally changed their retail strategies. Executives at megabanks and large regionals laid out their latest thinking about the branch conundrum at an industry conference...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

BJP's national executive lauded PM Modi's administration of policies while dealing with COVID pandemic, says Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that BJP's national executive lauded the administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's policies in tacking the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Pradhan, while addressing the media about the ongoing Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national executive...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy