Public Health

Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to revive tourism

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Cambodia became the latest country in Asia on Monday to end strict quarantine and travel measures for vaccinated arrivals, giving hope to businesses in the pandemic-hit tourism industry. The Southeast Asian country eased travel and entry curbs after 18 months for vaccinated...

Fortune

Austria becomes first Western nation to order compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations and global markets tumble

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Austria has become the first Western country to announce it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory. The measure will go into effect on Feb. 1, but as the country's infection rates are currently out of control, it will also endure a fourth nationwide stay-at-home lockdown from Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Have to Quarantine in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that fully vaccinated travelers to Jamaica no longer have to quarantine, as long as they provide a negative PCR test prior to coming into the island. Holness announced a relaxing of some of the island’s COVID-19 measures on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Philippines accuses Chinese vessels of firing water cannon at its boats

The Philippines on Thursday accused Chinese Coast Guard vessels of firing water cannon at boats delivering supplies to Filipino marines in the disputed South China Sea, and ordered Beijing to "back off". Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said he had expressed "outrage, condemnation and protest" to Beijing over the incident, which he said happened Tuesday as the Philippine boats were travelling to Second Thomas Shoal in the contested Spratly Islands. "Fortunately, no one was hurt; but our boats had to abort their resupply mission," Locsin said in a statement on Twitter, describing the three Chinese vessels' actions as "illegal". Locsin described the Philippine boats as "public", suggesting they were civilian vessels, and said they were covered by a mutual defence pact with the United States.
MILITARY
wtaq.com

Australia pledges three million COVID-19 vaccines to Cambodia

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) – Australia has pledged more than three million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Monday, which would help the Southeast nation give booster shots to its people. The assurance came during a visit by Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne aimed at expanding...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bahrain relaxes quarantine measures for vaccinated Indian travellers

Manama [Bahrain], November 6 (ANI): Passengers travelling from India to Bahrain with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued in India will be exempted from mandatory 10 days of quarantine. The vaccines taken should be approved by the WHO, or by the Kingdom of Bahrain. These passengers will also be exempted from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Grenada Removes Mandatory Quarantine for Arriving Passengers

Grenada says it will allow fully vaccinated passengers to enter the island without having to undergo the 48-hour quarantine as the island moves gradually to relax its measures. A statement from the Ministry of Health said that the new measure comes into effect on November 15 and that passengers will...
AGRICULTURE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lifting of travel ban revives key Orlando tourism markets

ORLANDO, Fla. — The ending of the United States’ ban on international passengers from certain countries will provide a boost to Orlando’s tourism economy by putting the city’s most important foreign destinations back on the table. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. While Canadians dominate Florida’s international travel...
ORLANDO, FL
KSAT 12

Cambodia reopens 2 weeks early, buoyed by high vaccine rates

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia reopened its borders to fully vaccinated travelers on Monday, two weeks earlier than originally planned, as it emerges from a lengthy lockdown bolstered by one of the world's highest rates of immunization against COVID-19. The program allows visitors to skip quarantine measures if they are fully vaccinated, test negative 72 hours before they enter the country and test negative upon their arrival.
WORLD
dallassun.com

Turkey updates its quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers from India, Nepal

Ankara [Turkey], November 15 (ANI): Turkey has released updated quarantine rules for vaccinated travellers from India and Nepal, the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi said on Monday. According to a statement, passengers travelling to Turkey from India and Nepal and those who have been in these countries within the last...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

To Encourage Russian Tourism Israel Is Willing to Accept the Sputnik Vaccine: Tourism Minister

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Blue&White) told TASS on Sunday that he is looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of tourists from Russia before the end of 2021, even at the cost of accepting Russian who have been vaccinated with the still unapproved Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Razvozov spoke to the semi-official Russian news agency ahead of the opening of Israel’s borders to foreigners inoculated with two doses of the Sputnik V, scheduled for November 15.
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Chinese vaccines help reinvigorate Cambodia from COVID-19 restrictions

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Traffic jam, usually a kind of annoying experience in modern big cities, now signals vigor and hope of the recovering Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia. It took half an hour more time on Wednesday morning by driving from downtown to the Phnom Penh International...
WORLD
WNCY

Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young children

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada on Friday authorized the use of Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11, paving the way for the inoculation of elementary school-aged children across the country. The shot is the first to be made available for young children in Canada. Officials had made...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCY

Pro and anti-vaccination protesters take to Australia streets

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Several thousand people took to Australia’s streets on Saturday protesting COVID-19 vaccination mandates, while smaller crowds gathered to support the measures that have elevated the country to be one of the most inoculated in the world. Nearly 85% of Australians aged 16 and above have been fully...
ADVOCACY
WNCY

EU urges Bulgaria to speed up coronavirus vaccinations

SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgaria needs to speed up vaccinations against the coronavirus to limit the health risks for its people and for other countries, the EU internal market commissioner in charge of vaccine strategy roll-out, Thierry Breton, said on Friday. Bulgaria is the 27-member bloc’s least vaccinated nation, where less...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Corals and cable cars: Vietnam tourist island reopens with big dreams

Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travellers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam's Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia's next holiday hotspot as pandemic restrictions ease. On Saturday, around 200 South Koreans touched down on the island, which lies a few kilometres off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme kicked off this month in Vietnam. Among the arrivals was Tae Hyeong Lee, who was returning to the island for a third time and keen to make a beeline for the beach. "It's wonderful to be here. This is my first time travelling out of South Korea since the pandemic started," he told AFP.
TRAFFIC

