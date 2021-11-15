ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philips shares tumble as FDA raises concern about silicone foam

By Market Watch
ForexTV.com
 5 days ago

Koninklijke Philips was on track for its worst single session in 19 years, falling 9.6%, after the Food and Drug Administration’s inspection of a U.S. facility, following a recall of breathing assistance machines. The FDA...

