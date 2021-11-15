ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly sunny skies today with a mid-week warmup expected

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Today will be sunny with some cloudy skies, and a warmup is expected later this week.

It will be cold and breezy with highs only reaching 50 degrees.

The rest of the workweek will be dry and cool, but midweek will see a quick warm-up. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

The next chance for rain will be late Thursday into Friday.

MONDAY : Partly to mostly cloudy. Gusty breeze with winds around 30 mph. Highs 45-50.

TUESDAY : Sunny and a bit milder. Lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, much warmer. Around 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy late day shower. Much warmer highs in the middle 60's.

FRIDAY: Sunny and colder. Highs near 50.

News 12

News 12

