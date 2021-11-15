ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

As political tensions rise, could outright violence soon follow?

MSNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen months after the insurrection, political violence and the threat of it is not...

www.msnbc.com

Related
Reuters

Bolivia unions go on strike as political tensions rise

LA PAZ, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bolivia's transport and retail unions launched an indefinite strike on Monday to protest a law against so-called "illicit profits" and terrorist financing that critics allege is a government ruse to seize private property. Opposition civil and political groups joined the strike, accusing the socialist...
ADVOCACY
KEYT

Tension rises in Iraq after failed bid to assassinate PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — Troops and patrols have deployed around Baghdad following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted Iraq’s prime minister in his residence. The attack significantly raises tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials said Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was unharmed but seven of his guards were injured. The prime minister later appeared on Iraqi television seated behind a desk, looking calm and composed. His left hand appeared to be wrapped in a bandage. There was no claim for the attack early Sunday, but suspicion immediately fell on Iran-backed militias who had publicly issued threats against al-Kadhimi. They denied involvement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mother Jones

Gun Violence in America Could Soon Get Worse

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Over the past decade, amid rising mass shootings and fierce debate over America’s gun laws, the claim that “nothing ever changes” became a political cliché. The frustration was aimed in particular at the federal government—foremost at the failure by Congress to mandate a stronger and more comprehensive background-check system for gun buyers, a policy with long-standing bipartisan support among Americans, including gun owners. Much has changed in recent years, in fact, at the state and local levels, where governments adopted hundreds of regulations either tightening or loosening restrictions on firearms, a mix defined largely along partisan lines. From a national perspective, however, the picture has been evolving more recently in some ominous ways.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US and Chinese presidents meet amid rising tensions

The presidents of two of the most powerful nations on earth have met in a virtual summit to find ways to calm rising tensions between China and the United States. Joe Biden and Xi Jinping began with pleasantries at the beginning of the meeting, which is expected to address concerns surrounding climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.
POTUS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

New study, news headlines reflect the rise of political violence

Unrepentant, Republican Rep. Paul Gosar remained defiant about posting a violent anime video depicting him killing his colleague, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, as well as brandishing swords at President Joe Biden. Unlike the fate he would have faced in nearly any other workplace, Gosar was not fired (expelled, in congressional parlance),...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Break
Politics
mediaite.com

‘Leave Her Alone!’ Ana Navarro Says Gosar and GOP Need to ‘Stop Stalking’ AOC, ‘Stop Threatening Her!’

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro slammed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) on Thursday. The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a resolution censuring Gosar and removing him from his committee assignments in response to the congressman tweeting an anime video showing him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and targeting President Joe Biden with two swords.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
POLITICO

Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Marco Rubio joins partisan efforts to undermine U.S. foreign policy

When it comes to U.S. ambassadors serving abroad, there are few diplomatic posts as challenging as serving as ambassador to China. It's why President Joe Biden and his team considered carefully before nominating Nicholas Burns for the job. Burns is a career diplomat, having served as ambassador to Greece in...
CONGRESS & COURTS

