Rock Music

Temple Fang Release Debut Album Fang Temple; Start Vinyl Preorders

By Scott Heller
theobelisk.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wanted to listen to the Temple Fang album before writing about it, and now, having listened to it — it’s called Fang Temple and they put it out digitally the other day ahead of a vinyl release sometime in 2022 — all I want to do is review it. Hearing...

theobelisk.net

brooklynvegan.com

Sharon Van Etten releasing holiday 7″ (preorder on clear blue vinyl)

Last year, Sharon Van Etten released a digital holiday single, featuring haunting, ethereal versions of classics "Silent Night" and "Blue Christmas." She's now releasing that as an actual 7" single on vinyl that's as blue as the holidays without a loved one. It's out next week (11/19) via Jagjaguwar and you can preorder it from our shop. Here's what it looks like:
MUSIC
dancingastronaut.com

Alison Wonderland revives her Whyte Fang alias with new single, ‘TIDES’

After teasing for years that she would bring back her elusive Whyte Fang alias, Alison Wonderland has finally released the project’s first single in nearly a decade. Featuring glitchy tones that step outside of her typical Alison Wonderland signatures while still maintaining some of her sonic familiarity, “TIDES” packs a memorable punch in less than two minutes.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Temple (Deluxe Edition)

The prospect of a deluxe edition is always a difficult one. People will certainly catch on with their dedicated fans who wish to hear more music, and often that’s all a deluxe edition gets to be. But in some rare instances, a band tries to go out and grab a new audience alongside their existing one, but that runs the risk of alienating the only people who are guaranteed to engage with their album. On the deluxe edition of Temple, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down decide to play it safe, but the result is shockingly successful.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Thundercat Unveils 10th Anniversary Deluxe Vinyl Reissue of Debut Album 'The Golden Age of Apocalypse'

Thundercat is celebrating the 10th anniversary of this debut album, The Golden Age of Apocalypse, with a deluxe vinyl release. Set to drop on Record Store Day Black Friday on November 26, the special release will arrive as a translucent red LP inside a shiny gold mirri board sleeve, which features a large Thundercat logo hologram sticker and gold rainbow holofoil detail. Fans can look forward to the original tracklist and two bonus tracks entitled “$200 TB” and “Daylight (Reprise).”
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

All Are to Return to Release Second EP Nov. 26; New Song Posted

It hasn’t been that long since the anonymous two-piece All Are to Return released their self-titled debut EP (review here), just over a year, but they’ve apparently gotten noisier and a bit more avant garde in that time if the streaming track “Carceri” is anything to go by. The new release, called simply All Are to Return II will be out in a continuing collaboration between whoever these guys are and Tartarus Records, which will press the six-song bit of presumed nastiness to tape and has preorders up now. I liked the last one, can’t hear anything that’ll make me change my mind so far, and look forward to the darkness to come. The harsher industrial stuff doesn’t always get me, but these guys hit a nerve. That’s about as straightforward as I can say it.
MUSIC
theorion.com

Braison Cyrus releases haunting debut album ‘Javelina’

Despite coming from a musical family, Braison Cyrus never envisioned himself as a musician. He dislikes being in front of a camera and has a deeper relationship with story telling rather than song writing. Cyrus’ debut album “Javelina” explores a compilation of short stories that sprawl across the American South.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Naxatras Announce New Album Out Feb. 25

Naxatras are going all in. After nearly five years on the road and one-plus very much not, the Greek heavy psychedelic rock four-piece are set to release IV on Feb. 25, 2022. Immediately, the former-instrumentalists’ work earns a place among the most anticipated offerings of next year. After actually hearing the thing in question, it sounds like the band are positioning themselves to stand as one of Europe’s foremost acts in psychedelia and prog.
ROCK MUSIC
Music Week

Cooking Vinyl signs Blur's Dave Rowntree for debut solo album

Cooking Vinyl has signed Blur’s Dave Rowntree to a worldwide artist services deal. As well as enjoying huge success with Blur, Rowntree has more recently moved into film and TV composition, including titles such as the Bros documentary After The Screaming Stops, BBC series The Capture and Netflix's The One. He also hosts The Dave Rowntree Show podcast on Spotify.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Conan Begin Recording Sixth Album

Conan played their last show of 2021 wrapping a UK tour in Bristol alongside Sail on Monday night, and they reportedly sent a tumultuous year out on its ass with a wall of death during “Paincantation” from 2018’s Existential Void Guardian (review here). No doubt blokes were bruised. So it goes.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Messa to Release March 11; Video Posted

Italian doom mystics Messa will release their new album, Close, on March 11 through Svart Records. It is the label debut for the band who were last heard from with 2018’s Feast for Water (review here) and who would seem to be set to resume the significant momentum of audience building that record and the subsequent road work brought them. The new single “Pilgrim,” feels only suitable in its featuring of ritualized headbanging. I haven’t heard anything else from the record at this point — I wasn’t even cool enough to hear about this; I stumbled on it thumbing through social media — and I guess that’s a complaint in itself, but one thing you won’t hear me griping about is the march Messa lead across the song’s seven minutes.
ROCK MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Paul Bond releases debut album, 'Sunset Blues'

Paul Bond’s debut album 'Sunset Blues’ is a stunning debut from a young songwriter based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its 7 songs deal with the subject of becoming a father, or rather, the moment one finds out one is about to become a father. Happiness, confusion and existential despair are all thrown into the cocktail that is the human mind. Bond’s university degree in English literature and philosophy helps him to deal with this theme in a profound and unique way; his songwriting has been compared to Jackson Brown and James Taylor, as well as to contemporary folk artists such as Iron & Wine and Fleet Foxes. Literary influences are Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Ezra Pound. For this album Bond collaborated with mastering engineer Ed Brooks, based in Seattle, WA, who has worked with Fleet Foxes in the past. ’Sunset Blues’ will be released on 18 November on the Concerto Records label, the legendary Amsterdam record store, on both 10” vinyl and CD.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Maha Sohona Self-Titled Reissue Coming Next Year

I haven’t posted as much about it as I probably should — band needs to make a video or something — but I’ve been continually going back to Maha Sohona‘s 2021 album, Endless Searcher (review here), since first encountering it. The Swedish outfit’s first record since 2014 is now being answered with a reissue of its predecessor, which is good for me since it gives me an excuse to dig into that too. And I mean, it’s probably good for you too if you like stuff like heavy riffs and mellow vibes and big ol’ Ganeshas with tentacle trunks. So I guess that’s just about everybody, right? Thought so.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Sonic Whip 2022 Announces Lineup for May 6 & 7

Sonic Whip are making it easy for you. Sitting around your house thinking about whether to travel to Nijmegen next May? Well, they’ve got Motorpsycho and Earthless atop a two-day bill of righteous heavy that kills all the way down the poster. Rotor? Stöner? Mythic Sunship and Slomosa? Who’s going to argue with any of that? I mean, the answer was yes on going to Nijmegen anyway, but if Polymoon and Sacri Monti are showing up, that’s all the more reason.
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Endtime Sign to Heavy Psych Sounds for Debut Album

Doomers, lock up your ’80s starlets, as Sweden’s Endtime have signed on to release their debut album next year through Heavy Psych Sounds. The horror-infused five-piece from Uppsala will begin preorders and offer an initial track stream next week somewhere around the internets — you know the usual haunts by now — but if you’re looking for an early glimpse of what they may or may not be about, there’s a live clip below and a Spotify stream of the 2017 self-titled EP they released under their former moniker, Saturniids.
ROCK MUSIC
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Questionnaire: Niklas Sörum of Altareth

The Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty. Based...
MUSIC
theobelisk.net

Prehistoric Pigs Premiere Video for Title-Track of New Album The Fourth Moon

Italian instrumental three-piece Prehistoric Pigs release their fourth LP, The Fourth Moon, on Nov. 26 through respected purveyor Go Down Records. And if it seems like the album and the moon are perhaps in alignment as regards “fourth,” that’s really just the start of the synergy the Mortegliano trio have on offer throughout the six-song/37-minute riff-ride. Taking the classic desert-style crunch of Kyuss and gradually shoving it out an airlock into free-floating cosmic radiation, Prehistoric Pigs end up on touching on familiar ground, but with a particular emphasis on the hypnotic aspects of groove. That is to say, The Fourth Moon, with its individual pieces uniformly in the five-to-six-minute range, likewise united in their purpose of following with Juri Tirelli‘s guitar leads, is an easy record to follow along its course. More importantly, a fun one.
ROCK MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Horsegirl’s ‘Billy’ Is a Compelling Character Study and Reverent Tribute to Long-Gone Music Scenes

The titular character in “Billy,” the new track from budding Chicago indie rock trio Horsegirl, cuts a familiar figure. He wanders and ponders through life, an existence that bassist-vocalist Nora Cheng renders in shades of mundane saturated with just the right amount of strange.  “Billy says he’s got a stiff rate in the nick of time,” Cheng sings over an instrumental churn that’s both beatific and bombed out (indie rock vet John Agnello produced the track). “He washes off his robes in preparation to be crucified/Billy recounts all the time he spent on counting change/Changes that he never made will make...
CHICAGO, IL
theobelisk.net

The Obelisk Questionnaire: David Wachsman of SÖNUS

The Obelisk Questionnaire is a series of open questions intended to give the answerer an opportunity to explore these ideas and stories from their life as deeply as they choose. Answers can be short or long, and that reveals something in itself, but the most important factor is honesty. Based...
ENTERTAINMENT
theobelisk.net

The Midnight Ghost Train Reunion Tour Adds Dates; Vinyl Reissues Announced

I’m glad The Midnight Ghost Train are even somewhat back together. Will it lead to anything more? I don’t know. You don’t know. But why be greedy? After disbanding in 2018, the band have decided to come back together for a few shows in Europe — one still TBA — with a stop at Freak Valley Festival where so help me robot jeebus I will see them, and other headlining shows thereafter. Whether you’re going to catch them every night or you’re not going to see them at all, isn’t it just worth being happy they’re doing anything? Do we need a new record right now? If it’s gonna happen, let it happen the right way.
ROCK MUSIC
iconvsicon.com

Leslie Odom, Jr.’s Releases ‘The Christmas Album’ For The First Time On Vinyl

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr.’s holiday album, The Christmas Album, is available for the first time on vinyl, in addition to CD and digital formats – listen HERE. The 10-track album features a collection of beloved traditional favorites together with newly penned, original tracks “Snow” and “Heaven & Earth.”
MUSIC

