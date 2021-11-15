'Sing 2': AFI Fest Review

LOS ANGELES — It's been a resurgent year for film festivals around the world. After sitting out last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cannes and Telluride both came roaring back with masked attendees and robust lineups. Venice, one of the few major festivals to pull off a successful in-person event in 2020, fared even better this year. New York and Toronto, which went mostly virtual last fall, welcomed back crowds and eased their restrictions. All of this is very good news for AFI Fest, which is rebounding from its all-online edition last year with a mix of in-person and virtual screenings, and which will feature a number of strong titles drawn from several of those earlier events.

