'Sing 2': AFI Fest Review

Disney delivers a holiday hit in this Colombia-set family-friendly animation. Dirs: Jared Bush, Byron Howard. US. 2021. 102 mins. The foundations of a family are tested in Encanto, an appealing animated film which finds fresh ways to tell a story about characters with powers. This Disney production, bolstered by original songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, follows a 15-year-old girl who is the sole member of her kin not to have magical abilities, only to learn that such talents aren’t always as enviable as they seem. Filled with vibrant colours and infused with a heartfelt message about coming to terms with trauma, the picture can sometimes grow plot-heavy, but when directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard focus on the script’s underlying emotions, the results are intensely moving.
