'Sing 2': AFI Fest Review

By Tim Grierson, Senior US Critic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSing 2 dials up the volume, adding Bono to the all-star voice cast. Dir/scr: Garth Jennings. US. 2021. 110 mins. Like the 2016 original, Sing 2 is in the volume business — both in terms of the sheer amount of songs on the soundtrack and also the amplified quality of the...

