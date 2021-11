In Porter County, the Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest will partner with the Porter County Salvation Army and Portage Township Food Pantry for a winter clothing and food drive this weekend. There will also be guided hikes, crafts, book readings and more. Gabis Gives Back will take place November 20 and 21, 2021, 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. each day. The event is free, but pre-registration for activities is encouraged. They include “The Importance of Wetlands Walk” Saturday and a Bird Walk Sunday.

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 5 DAYS AGO