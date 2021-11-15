Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated arrivals to revive tourism

Tour guide Lai Chi Phuc has been counting down the days until travellers return to the white-sand beaches and thick tropical jungle of Vietnam's Phu Quoc, a once-poor fishing island pushing to be Asia's next holiday hotspot as pandemic restrictions ease. On Saturday, around 200 South Koreans touched down on the island, which lies a few kilometres off Cambodia in the azure waters of the Gulf of Thailand, after a vaccine passport scheme kicked off this month in Vietnam. Among the arrivals was Tae Hyeong Lee, who was returning to the island for a third time and keen to make a beeline for the beach. "It's wonderful to be here. This is my first time travelling out of South Korea since the pandemic started," he told AFP.

TRAFFIC ・ 13 HOURS AGO