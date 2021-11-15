ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American journalist Fenster out of prison in Myanmar, employer says

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster is out of prison in Myanmar, his employer said on Monday, just three days after he was sentenced to 11 years in jail for incitement and breaches of immigration and terrorism laws. “Great news. I...

AFP

Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
froggyweb.com

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman says Japan, South Korea talks “constructive” despite differences

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday she had constructive talks with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea, where they committed to maintaining an inclusive, free, peaceful, stable and open Indo-Pacific region. Sherman met with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong...
FOREIGN POLICY
kelo.com

Nicaragua decree demoting Vatican ambassador is retaliation for Church comments, say diplomats

ROME (Reuters) – A Nicaraguan presidential decree affecting the Holy See’s ambassador in the Central American country appears to be retaliation for comments made by the local Church leadership criticizing the government’s slide away from democracy, diplomats said on Friday. President Daniel Ortega’s decree this week stripped the Vatican’s ambassador...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
froggyweb.com

Lithuania to get U.S. trade support as it faces China fury over Taiwan

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania will sign a $600 million export credit agreement with the U.S. Export-Import Bank next week, Economy Minister Ausrine Armonaite told Reuters, days after China warned it would “take all necessary measures” after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. China demanded in August that...
FOREIGN POLICY
froggyweb.com

White House says U.S. concerned about abuses in China’s Xinjiang region

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday that U.S. consideration of a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is driven by concerns about human rights practices in Xinjiang province. “There are areas that we do have concerns: human rights abuses,” Psaki told reporters. “We...
FOREIGN POLICY
allthatsinteresting.com

Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
Popculture

Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

ICC suspends investigation of Philippines 'war on drugs'

The International Criminal Court has suspended its investigation into suspected rights abuses committed under Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's "war on drugs" following a request from Manila. The Hague-based court in September authorised a probe of the campaign that has left thousands of people dead, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians. Duterte was elected in 2016 on a campaign promise to get rid of the Philippines' drug problem, openly ordering police to kill drug suspects if officers' lives were in danger. At least 6,181 people have died in more than 200,000 anti-drug operations conducted since July 2016, according to the latest official data released by the Philippines.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
froggyweb.com

Libya parliament speaker submits papers to stand in presidential vote

CAIRO (Reuters) – The speaker of the eastern-based Libyan parliament, Aguila Saleh, submitted papers on Saturday to stand in presidential elections. The elections, scheduled for Dec. 24, remain in doubt amid disputes over the rules. “I came today to the headquarters of the High Elections Commission in Benghazi to submit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
19thnews.org

‘They couldn’t understand me’: One woman’s plea for transgender surgery in prison

It’s been nearly 10 years since Kanautica Zayre-Brown started taking estrogen. Her birth certificate and ID say “female.” She legally changed her name. If it were up to her, her transition would already be complete. But at 40, Zayre-Brown, an incarcerated woman in North Carolina, is fighting for something that experts agree is a basic medical necessity for transgender people: gender-affirming medical care. Her case highlights the tensions between LGBTQ+ advocates and the Biden administration as trans people behind bars are being denied what experts agree is medically necessary care.
SOCIETY

