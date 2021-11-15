ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken sees synergies from Distell deal but not from job losses

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Dutch brewer Heineken sees synergies in production, logistics and procurement from buying South Africa’s Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd but does not see...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

froggyweb.com

Deutsche Telekom ‘open for industrial partners’ for towers – CEO

LONDON (Reuters) – The CEO of Deutsche Telekom said he was open to finding an industrial partner for its towers infrastructure, days after Vodafone said it would consider opportunities for such a move for its recently-listed towers business. “I’d love to have an industrial partner and I’m willing to deconsolidate,”...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

China Evergrande sells entire stake in streaming platform HengTen to ease debt burden

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group is selling its entire stake in streaming services firm HengTen Network Group to raise HK$2.13 billion ($273.5 million), as the cash-strapped developer boosts efforts to avoid a debilitating default on its debts. Evergrande, the world’s most indebted developer, said on Thursday it would...
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Takeaway CEO says he wants partnerships, not sale, for Grubhub

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway.com has no plans to sell its U.S. subsidiary Grubhub, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday, but it is actively looking for strategic partnerships for the business. Takeaway bought Grubhub for $7.3 billion in June but has faced calls from investors...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heineken#Synergies#Reuters#Dutch#Distell Group Holdings#Namibia Breweries Ltd#Hw
Reuters

Heineken to buy S.Africa's Distell and Namibian Breweries

BRUSSELS/JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 15 story corrects quote in para 4 to "it should not be seen", adding word 'not') Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Monday it planned to take control of South Africa's Distell Group Holdings (DGHJ.J) and Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBS.NM) to form a southern Africa drinks group worth 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion).
BUSINESS
froggyweb.com

Heineken to buy South Africa’s Distell in $2.6 billion deal

(Reuters) – Heineken will buy Distell Group Holdings in a deal that values the South African drinks maker at about 40.1 billion rand ($2.62 billion), Distell said on Monday. Distell’s deal talks with Heineken, the world’s second largest beer maker, were first announced in May. ($1 = 15.2828 rand) (Reporting...
BUSINESS
just-drinks.com

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo set for Africa fight as Heineken readies Distell acquisition

Heineken has come good on its pre-announced plan to acquire control of Distell, confirming the EUR2.2bn (US$2.52bn) purchase of a 65% stake. Six months after opening negotiations, the brewing giant today announced an agreement with Distell to fold its operations into Heineken’s existing operations in the continent. At the same time, the group will also acquire Namibia Breweries, and thereby taking full control of ‘Heineken South Africa’ – Namibia Breweries has a 25% interest in the division.
ECONOMY
