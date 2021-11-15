ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Norway reports bird flu on farm, OIE says

By Syndicated Content
froggyweb.com
 5 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) – Norway reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on...

froggyweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bird flu outbreak reported in Bashkiria, Russia

An outbreak of bird flu was recorded in the Blagovarsky district of Bashkiria. There was a massive death of geese and ducks. The likely cause of the virus is a synanthropic bird – sparrows, pigeons and crows, the regional veterinary department’s press service said on Friday. This is the second...
ANIMALS
fox13news.com

Bird flu cases reported in Europe and Asia, raising alert for global poultry industry

Bird flu infections appear to be on the rise, alerting the poultry industry and raising concerns about the pandemic potential of the virus, health organizations say. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2014 — when the first bird flu infection in a person was detected in China — 51 infections of the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza have been reported, including 21 during 2021 alone as of Oct. 29.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

PARIS, Nov 15 – Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put...
WORLD
Phys.org

Poultry in lockdown after Belgium detects bird flu

Belgium ordered its poultry into lockdown from Monday after detecting a case of bird flu in a wild duck, extending avian quarantine measures already in place in neighbouring countries. Authorities are attempting to prevent farm birds coming into contact with wild migratory ones to prevent the H5N1 virus from spreading.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Oie#Bird Flu#Poultry#Reuters#H5n1#Norwegian
BBC

Bird flu prevention zone to be introduced in NI

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is to be introduced in Northern Ireland from midnight on 17 November, the agriculture minister Edwin Poots has announced. Mr Poots said the AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. It follows "multiple detections" of the H5N1...
PETS
froggyweb.com

Germany reports another case of bird flu

HAMBURG (Reuters) – An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 39,000 ducks in Cloppenburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. The birds will be slaughtered.
AGRICULTURE
houstonianonline.com

Poland loses mega exports to US due to bird flu

Polish poultry farmers are suffocating as bird flu has been re-diagnosed in many parts of the country. Exports should be stopped, as a result of which Poland is at risk of losing large export orders from the United States (US). This year, there have already been 345 bird flu outbreaks...
AGRICULTURE
froggyweb.com

China reports African swine fever outbreak on Hainan island, OIE says

PARIS (Reuters) -China has reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on the island province of Hainan in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday. The outbreak on a farm of 1,063 animals began on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fresh outbreaks of highly contagious bird flu confirmed in Europe

Several outbreaks of the highly contagious H5N1 avian flu have cropped up across Poland's poultry farms, affecting over half a million birds, animal health officials have said. An outbreak was also confirmed in England on Monday. The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) revealed the Polish outbreaks on Monday, saying...
HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

Poland reports highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu in poultry – OIE

PARIS (Reuters) – Poland reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Five outbreaks, of which four at fattening turkey farms and one at a chicken broiler farm, were found...
AGRICULTURE
WNMT AM 650

Britain reports bird flu outbreak at poultry unit

LONDON (Reuters) – An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu has been reported at a small poultry unit in central England, the country’s farm ministry confirmed on Monday. All birds on the infected premises, near Alcester in Warwickshire, will be culled. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Bird Flu Spreads to Poland, Hitting Farms Totalling 650,000 Poultry

PARIS (Reuters) -Poland has reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Poland is the European Union's largest poultry producer. Five outbreaks, of which four were at fattening turkey farms...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Restrictions imposed after Pokesdown bird flu outbreak

Restrictions on bird movements have been imposed in Dorset after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed. Temporary Control Zones of 3km (4.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in force around an area centred on Castlemain Avenue in Pokesdown. Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and BCP...
ANIMALS
Fortune

Austria becomes first Western nation to order compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations and global markets tumble

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Austria has become the first Western country to announce it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory. The measure will go into effect on Feb. 1, but as the country's infection rates are currently out of control, it will also endure a fourth nationwide stay-at-home lockdown from Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Millions of Birds Have Vanished Across Europe in The Last 40 Years

Humanity's close relationship with birds extends back tens of thousands of years. From helping us fish and hunt, providing us with soft comfort on which to sleep, to being our early long-distance messengers, these modern dinosaurs have gifted us with many incredible services, beyond merely being food, throughout our entire existence.  But one in six birds has quietly vanished across Europe since the 1980s, a new study has concluded. This amounts to a staggering loss of up to 620 million individual birds in the last 40 years. "What's worrying is that it's been happening almost unnoticed, invisibly, quietly in the background," Richard...
ANIMALS
froggyweb.com

Hungary reports record daily 11,289 COVID infections

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary reported 11,289 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic, the government said, as infections rise across Europe. Hungary, a country of 10 million people whose vaccination rate lags the EU average, imposed new curbs on Thursday, a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Austrian COVID-19 cases keep rising as provinces prepare full lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s daily coronavirus infections hit a new record on Thursday as the hardest-hit provinces started planning a full lockdown and pressure on the government grew to do the same nationally instead of the current lockdown for the unvaccinated. Roughly 66% of Austria’s population is fully vaccinated, one...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy