StanChart executes $250 million ESG-based repo deal with Saudi National Bank

Mauricio Ordonez, founder and managing director of the QKapital Group in Miami, says that it’s easier to get a mortgage loan as a foreign national than it is as an American. His company QKapital has zeroed in on the niche market of foreign mortgage lending. Coming from a Colombian background, Ordonez naturally had some insights into the foreign market, and he brought those insights to Miami in 2007, when QKapital opened its doors. Since then, he’s seen the mortgage lending market for foreign nationals explode in numbers. Though some mortgage brokers are privy to the emerging market, it’s still a growing and niche area that Ordonez’s company is nurturing.

REAL ESTATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO