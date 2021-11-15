ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Freed U.S. journalist Fenster on flight out of Myanmar – employer

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – American journalist Danny Fenster is on a flight out of Myanmar, his employer,...

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Sherman says Japan, South Korea talks “constructive” despite differences

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday she had constructive talks with her counterparts from Japan and South Korea, where they committed to maintaining an inclusive, free, peaceful, stable and open Indo-Pacific region. Sherman met with South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong...
FOREIGN POLICY
Two Russian strategic bombers make flight near Alaska

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers made a scheduled, 10-hour flight over neutral waters near Alaska, the defence ministry said on Friday, a day after President Vladimir Putin complained of western military flights near Russian airspace. Putin said Western strategic bombers carrying “very serious weapons” were flying within...
ALASKA STATE
Myanmar arrests ex-lawmaker it says masterminded anti-junta attacks

Myanmar security forces have arrested a former lawmaker and prominent hip-hop artist accused of masterminding a string of attacks targeting regime forces and officials, the junta said on Friday. Self-declared civilian "people's defence forces" have sprung up to fight for democracy since the generals seized power in a February coup, with dissidents targeting officials perceived to be working with the junta. Maung Kyaw, 40, was arrested from an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a "tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens," the junta's information team said. The former lawmaker -- who also goes by the name Phyo Zeya Thaw -- was in possession of two pistols, ammunition and an M-16 rifle, it added.
POLITICS
White House says U.S. concerned about abuses in China’s Xinjiang region

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday that U.S. consideration of a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing is driven by concerns about human rights practices in Xinjiang province. “There are areas that we do have concerns: human rights abuses,” Psaki told reporters. “We...
FOREIGN POLICY
Politics
Immigration
U.S. Politics
Terrorism
Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
FOREIGN POLICY
Israeli Archaeologists Just Unearthed A 2,100-Year-Old Fortress With ‘Tangible Evidence’ Of The Hanukkah Story

The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
MIDDLE EAST
Scientists mystified, wary, as Africa avoids COVID disaster

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
POTUS
Over 30 lawmakers question Biden’s legal reasoning for strikes

FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rapper Hit With 28-Month Sentence After Being Caught With Massive Amount of Drugs

Rapper Nines from is going to jail for smuggling nearly 62 pounds of cannabis into the U.K. The 31-year-old rapper — whose real name is Courtney Freckleton — was caught bringing the drug into the country with the help of his 35-year-old accomplice Jason Thompson. According to a report by The BBC, Freckleton will serve 28 months in prison for the crime, sparking a huge debate among fans online.
CELEBRITIES
Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

