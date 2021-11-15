The upside of daylight saving time

As per usual, most of us experienced Daylight Saving Time this Saturday, falling back an hour, gaining an hour of sleep. Despite all the ridicules Daylight Saving Time gets from many critics across the nation, the time change that Daylight Saving Time has is a positive thing for those who experience it because of the positive effects it has on the human body due to faster sunrise, quicker sunset, and a plus to your daily routine.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO