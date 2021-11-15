Festival Management Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Sevenrooms, FestivalPro, Vendini

Urolithiasis management devices are used in the effective removal of calculi from the urinary tract and bladder. Kidney stones that do not pass with drugs are treated by a procedure called lithotripsy where shock waves are used to break up larger stones into smaller pieces, which can then pass through the urinary system. Percutaneous nephrolithotomy is another procedure done through a small incision made in the skin or through an ureterscope passed through the urethra and bladder up into the ureter.

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO