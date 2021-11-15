ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks open higher on Wall Street ahead of retailer earnings

By The Associated Press
NWI.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are climbing modestly higher on Wall Street early Monday, getting the week off to an encouraging start following its first weekly loss in six weeks. The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up 0.3%. Crude oil...

www.nwitimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Buffett Stocks to Buy With $250 Right Now

The Oracle of Omaha has delivered a nearly 3,500,000% increase in Berkshire Hathaway's share price since the beginning of 1965. This trio of Buffett stocks offers an excellent blend of growth and value. When it comes to making bank in the stock market, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett knows...
STOCKS
NWI.com

Stocks end mostly lower, but tech gains push Nasdaq higher

Wall Street closed out a week of choppy trading with stocks mostly lower Friday, though gains for several tech companies pushed the Nasdaq composite to another record high and its first close over 16,000 points. The S&P 500 index gave up 0.1% a day after setting an all-time high. The...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Week Ahead: Covid Market Scares Are Buying Opportunities

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the slate of corporate earnings reports that are during next week's holiday-altered trading schedule. The "Mad Money" host said he'll be watching Zoom Video's report Monday evening to see whether the stock may be a buy now. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday previewed the...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
InvestorPlace

3 Gold Stocks to Buy on Inflation Concerns

Investors in the past several months have become increasingly worried about inflation. That is a real threat to equity prices, as well as the purchasing power of dollars. However, that doesn’t mean investors have no way to benefit. Commodities tend to perform well on an absolute and relative basis during periods of higher inflation, and in this article, we’ll take a look at the case for gold stocks.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.03 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commerce Department#Wall Street#Treasury#European#Asian#Home Depot#Target#Ap#Chinese#U N#16 104 86#Dow
NWI.com

Asian shares press higher after Wall St record

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street hit a record and Japanese inflation eased. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong declined. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index advanced 0.3%, putting it on track for a weekly gain. Investors are shifting...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 slump Friday but Nasdaq Composite edges higher in early Friday action

U.S. stock benchmarks headed lower Friday morning, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and a national lockdown in Austria, with Germany threatening similar action to mitigate the spread of the infectious disease COVID-19 that has plagued the globe for two years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5%, the S&P 500 index was off less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2%. Friday marks the final full week of trading in November before the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., with the markets closed on Thursday and ending early in the following session.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Walmart
MarketWatch

Dow ends more than 200 points lower as stocks see modest pullback

Stocks edged down Wednesday, with major indexes finishing moderately lower as investors weighed largely upbeat earnings from big retailers while continuing to evaluate inflation worries. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 211 points, or 0.6%, to finish around 35,932, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 lost around 12 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,689. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 52 points, or 0.3%, to around 15,922.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) shed 0.64% to $340.77 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.33% to 15,921.57 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.56 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) inched 0.12% higher to $2,960.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.26% to 4,688.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.58% to 35,931.05. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $51.36 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy