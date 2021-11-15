Calibration Services Market Research Report 2021 By Service Type, End User and Region with COVID-19 Impact

Gumboro is a viral disease that occurs due to infectious bursal disease virus (IBDV). It is also known as infectious bursal disease (IBD) targeting mainly the immune system of chickens. The Gumboro disease is widely observed in ducks and turkeys who are not induced with immunosuppression. The disease is highly contagious and occurs in chickens older than 3 weeks of age. The symptoms of Gumboro disease include staining of feathers near vent with feces and many urates, anorexia dehydration in pectoral, abdominal muscles and thigh, ruffled feathers as well as impaired kidneys. There are no treatments developed for the disease, however, multivitamin supplements and access to water may help to cure the disease.

