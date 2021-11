OAKLAND (CBS SF) — More than $12 million in federal relief funds for the Peralta Community College District will wipe out the debt for thousands of East Bay college students and provide additional future financial aid, the district announced Monday. Students at the four Peralta colleges – Berkeley City College, College of Alameda, Laney College, and Merritt College – will have their student debt from the most recent three semesters dismissed with $2.77 million, with an additional $9.5 million earmarked for financial aid in future semesters. The debt forgiveness goes back to the pandemic-impacted summer of 2020. More than 30,000 students are...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO