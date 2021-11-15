That Fun Time When a Missouri Mo-Mo Got Chased Off by Angry Bees

Check out this video that shows off the creepy glowing eyes of a bobcat walking through the woods in a town outside of St. Louis, Missouri. This video was uploaded to YouTube just a little over 2 months ago by a YouTube user called ptnelsonster, the video is quite short, only 44 seconds to be exact, it gives you this really intense (and creepy I would add) look at a bobcat stalking through the woods at night. Later on, in the video, you see shots of the bobcat in the daylight and some more nighttime shots as well, but it is the first part of the video that is a must-watch in my opinion.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO