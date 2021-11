Apple released an update to stop its latest operating system breaking Macs.MacOS Monterey was released late last month. While the rollout appears to have gone mostly smoothly, some users said that installing it led their computer to be “bricked” – unable to switch on as normal, and rendered useless.Now Apple has said that it found the problem with the Macs, and has issued a fix for the operating system that should stop it happening in the future.The problems were limited to the T2 security chip that is found in a range of Mac computers, Apple said, though it is not clear...

COMPUTERS ・ 12 DAYS AGO