How Minsk became a mecca for migrants travelling as tourists

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULAIMANIYA, Iraq/HAJNOWKA, Poland (Reuters) – When Kamaran Mohammed travelled with his wife and three children to the Belarus capital Minsk last month from their home in northern Iraq, they went as tourists. They were among thousands of people provided with tourist visas in recent months with the help of...

Atlas Obscura

How World War I Turned Soldiers Into Tourists

The image would look right at home on Instagram: a group of seemingly carefree young men in uniform flirting with two fashionable women on a sunny summer day on New York’s Brighton Beach. But the photograph was taken more than a century ago, during World War I: a moment of joy in a period now remembered for relentless tragedy.
Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
US to reopen travel to international tourists Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, the U.S. will reopen travel to vaccinated international tourists. This applies to those visiting by land, air, or ferry. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. banned travel from more than three dozen countries, including China, Iran, much of Europe, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and Brasil.
Biden Administration Lifts International Travel Ban for Vaccinated Tourists

Fully vaccinated foreign travelers started entering the U.S. on Monday, ending roughly 18 months of restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening, which comes ahead of the holiday season, is a major development for the travel industry, which has lost billions of dollars while the country's borders were shuttered.
Belarus migrants: What routes do they use to reach Minsk?

With several thousand migrants stranded along the border between Poland and Belarus, the EU has talked about blacklisting airlines it believes are active in trafficking migrants. We've been looking at how migrants from outside Europe are getting to Belarus, and how the EU plans to respond. Where are the migrants...
EU considers sanctions on Minsk airport over migrant crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus’ main airport in a bid to make it more difficult for airlines to bring in migrants and exacerbate a crisis on the bloc’s borders, two diplomats said on Thursday. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to...
Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
Russia fines tech firm VK for not deleting banned content -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court fined internet company VK 3 million roubles ($40,860) on Friday for not deleting banned content from its social media site Odnoklassniki, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow is striving to rein in foreign and domestic social media firms and has issued small fines. VK...
France says it is still short of 150 post-Brexit fishing licences

PARIS (Reuters) – France is still short of about 150 post-Brexit fishing licences, Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said on Friday, holding out the prospect of financial compensation for affected fishermen as talks on the matter continue. Tension over the licences prompted both nations to dispatch maritime vessels off the shores...
Austria imposes full lockdown, Germany may follow, as COVID grips Europe

VIENNA/BERLIN (Reuters) – Austria will become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full COVID-19 lockdown, it said on Friday as neighbouring Germany warned it may follow suit, sending shivers through financial markets worried about the economic fallout. A fourth wave of infections has plunged Germany, Europe’s largest...
Seven migrants killed, eight injured in Greece road accident

ATHENS (Reuters) – Seven migrants were killed and eight others injured early on Friday when their vehicle crashed into a toll station on a highway in northern Greece, police said. A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver, who was being treated in hospital, was transporting the 14 migrants inland, police...
Dozens of Palestinians use Barcelona layover to seek asylum in Spain

BARCELONA (Reuters) – A group of 39 Palestinian passengers on a flight from Egypt to Colombia used a layover at Barcelona airport to demand political asylum in Spain, a government spokeswoman said on Friday. After landing in Barcelona from Cairo on Monday, the passengers were scheduled to board another plane...
Two migrants die trying to reach Canary Islands

Two migrants died trying to reach Spain's Canary Islands on a boat transporting more than 30 people, AFP confirmed Thursday, the latest deadly incident involving the treacherous crossing.  The drifting vessel was towed to the port of Arguineguin on the island of Gran Canaria, where AFP journalists saw rescuers removing two bodies from the boat. 
Norway envoy in Sudan condemns 'intolerable' violence

After the deadliest day of protests since Sudan's coup last month, the envoy of Norway, a key diplomatic player and major donor in the strife-torn country, bemoaned the "intolerable" crackdown. Wednesday's fatalities brought the death toll from anti-coup protests to 39, according to medics.
France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
