WC Qualification Asia News

Manchester United striker Ella Toone said she “couldn’t be prouder” to sign a new contract with the Women’s Super League club until June 2025.The 22-year-old England international joined United in 2018 and holds the records for appearances and goals with 83 and 36 respectively.Toone said on social media: “The dream continues – to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world.The dream continues… to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world. I couldn’t be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful...

SOCCER ・ 5 HOURS AGO