WC Qualification Asia News

Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United 4-2 in an high-intensity ISL 8 contest at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday. Cleiton Silva (14') opened the scoring for Bengaluru FC but Deshorn Brown (17') did not waste much time to find the equalizer for the Higlanders. Mashoor Shereef (22') own goal extended the lead for the Blues but Mathias Coureur (25') restored pairty for his side. Jayesh Rane (42'), then, slotted just before the half-time while Prince Ibara (81') sealed all three point for the home side.
Comments / 0