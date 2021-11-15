ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WC Qualification Asia News

goal.com
 5 days ago

World Cup 2022: Which...

www.goal.com

goal.com

WC Qualification South America

That concludes our commentary of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Colombia. We hope you’ve enjoyed it!. Brazil travel to Argentina to face the Albiceleste on Tuesday, while Colombia host Paraguay on the same day. A physical affair at Neo Quimica Arena sees Brazil continue their scintillating form...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Di Maria winner puts Argentina on brink of WC qualification

Montevideo (AFP) – Angel Di Maria’s goal on Friday put Argentina on the verge of qualifying for next year’s World Cup in Qatar as Lionel Messi was on the bench for the 1-0 win away to Uruguay. Messi was only called upon by coach Lionel Scaloni to play the final...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Watch: Enrique hails Barcelona starlet Gavi after Spain secure WC qualification

Spain coach Luis Enrique hails the performance of Gavi for victory over Sweden. Barcelona teenage midfielder Gavi was superb in Spain's 1-0 World Cup qualifying win against Sweden on Sunday night - so securing a place in next year's Qatar World Cup. Afterwards, Enrique discussed the performance of Gavi, who...
SOCCER
goal.com

Predicted Orlando Pirates XI to face Lamontville Golden Arrows

GOALKEEPER - Siyabonga Mpontshane. The former Platinum Stars shot-stopper has failed to keep a clean sheet in his last three PSL matches for the Buccaneers. Mpontshane will hope to ensure Bucs avoid another defeat by keeping a clean sheet after Pirates lost 2-1 to Kaizer Chiefs on November 6. RIGHT-BACK...
SOCCER
goal.com

Al Ahly v Al Mokawloon Match Report, 11/19/21

The Bafana Bafana international has now failed to score in three matches for the Red Devils. Al Ahly maintained their perfect start to the 2021-22 Egyptian Premier League season by defeating Arab Contractors 1-0 at WE Al Ahly Stadium on Friday night. Hamid Fathi's second-half goal earned the Red Devils...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Maritzburg United vs Kaizer Chiefs Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview, and predictions

Amakhosi have found a visit to the Team of Choice tricky, having not won any of their recent two league matches away. After grabbing the Soweto Derby bragging rights with a win over Orlando Pirates just before the international break, Kaizer Chiefs will be away in Pietermaritzburg where they will play Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium.
SOCCER
goal.com

Mamelodi Sundowns XI vs Cape Town City: Domingo, Morena start

This is the first meeting between the Citizens and the Brazilians since they faced off in the MTN8 final in October. The Premier Soccer League champions have revealed the players given the responsibility to hunt for a win against Cape Town City at DHL Stadium. Goalkeeper - Denis Onyango. The...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man United record goalscorer Ella Toone signs new deal until 2025

Manchester United striker Ella Toone said she “couldn’t be prouder” to sign a new contract with the Women’s Super League club until June 2025.The 22-year-old England international joined United in 2018 and holds the records for appearances and goals with 83 and 36 respectively.Toone said on social media: “The dream continues – to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world.The dream continues… to play for the club I love and support is the best feeling in the world. I couldn’t be prouder to have signed a new contract and am so grateful...
SOCCER
goal.com

PSG v Nantes Match Preview, 11/20/21

After losing 1-2 at home to Nantes last March, Paris could lose two straight matches against Les Canaris in Ligue 1 for the first time since April 1994-January 1995 (3). Paris have won 12 of their last 13 home games against Nantes in Ligue 1, but lost the most recent one in March (1-2).
SOCCER
goal.com

Bengaluru FC pummel NorthEast United to make perfect start to ISL 8

Bengaluru FC beat NorthEast United 4-2 in an high-intensity ISL 8 contest at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday. Cleiton Silva (14') opened the scoring for Bengaluru FC but Deshorn Brown (17') did not waste much time to find the equalizer for the Higlanders. Mashoor Shereef (22') own goal extended the lead for the Blues but Mathias Coureur (25') restored pairty for his side. Jayesh Rane (42'), then, slotted just before the half-time while Prince Ibara (81') sealed all three point for the home side.
SOCCER

