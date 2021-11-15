ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Analysis-‘Drained of power’: Argentina’s Peronists face identity crisis after midterm rout

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s Peronist ruling coalition is teetering on the brink of political crisis, with President Alberto Fernandez facing a fight for control after voters abandoned his center-left party in bruising midterm elections, sapping his power in Congress. The party, a mix of moderates allied with the...

q957.com

Analysis-Valuing Argentina’s peso: It could cost the Peronists an election

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s embattled currency could cost the ruling Peronist party an election – and its key majority in the Senate. The peso, on par with the U.S. dollar two decades ago, is now officially worth just one cent. Go to the popular local black market for dollars – which has flourished amid tight capital controls – and it’s worth just half that amount again.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Explainer: Argentina midterm vote is a power struggle for Congress

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentines will head to the polls on Sunday with the balance of power in Congress up for grabs and the ruling Peronist coalition fighting to avoid a bruising defeat that could erase its Senate majority and leading position in the lower house. WHY IS THE VOTE...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Analysis: Argentina’s Fernandez faces political acid test in midterm vote

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez is set for a political test on Sunday that could split the ruling Peronist party, trigger a cabinet exodus and throw into disarray the left’s campaign two years from a 2023 presidential vote. The South American country is going to the...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Argentina's opposition scores win in midterm elections

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- President Alberto FernÃ¡ndez suffered a severe setback in Argentina's midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martín Guzmán
KHON2

Argentina president suffers big loss in midterm elections

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández suffered a severe setback in Argentina’s midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.
POLITICS
Forbes

Deeper Down The Rabbit Hole, Argentina Searches For Its Soul In Midterm Elections

The political crisis sparked by the unexpected and tough defeat of the ruling Frente de Todos in the PASO primaries has added fuel to the fire of heightened uncertainty that Argentina has become accustomed to. Despite an accelerated loss of authority, President Alberto Fernández’ relationship with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, vice president and the real factotum of power within the ruling coalition, remains a key sticking point, as is her predisposition to assume the political costs of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and its subsequent economic plan which will undoubtedly include tough austerity measures. Cristina, who fancies herself a living myth in Argentine politics, is forced to deal with the petty issues of mortals that her handpicked delegate was incapable of resolving. Yet, it is also Mrs. Fernández de Kirchner and her loyal supporters who’ve questioned the path of the government’s economic plan to the point where the authority of Economy Minister Martín Guzmán has been decimated. He is now seen as a “Debt Secretary” with the task of completing sovereign debt negotiations with the IMF before he’ll be released back into the wild of the academic world. This is the context in which the Argentine electorate faces the ballot boxes, with an opposition that didn’t bother with campaigning since the primaries, waiting for the Fernández-Fernández administration to slip on its own unforced errors.
POLITICS
WNCY

‘The fight goes on’: Argentina’s Peronists seek positives in rubble of defeat

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s Peronists licked their wounds on Monday after a damaging midterm election defeat, where the conservative opposition gained in key congressional battles across the country and erased the ruling coalition’s Senate majority. The opposition Juntos coalition, badly defeated in presidential elections in 2019, hammered the ruling...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

How Sputnik V Helped Bring Down Argentina’s Peronists

Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief. The highlights this week: Argentina’s midterm election results show the pitfalls of Russian vaccine diplomacy, a Uruguayan writer wins the Cervantes Prize, and how the next pandemic could start in the Brazilian Amazon. If you would like to receive Latin America Brief...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

In anticipation of new constitution, Chile elects a president

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. The government finally agreed to a referendum, which one year later saw about 80 percent of voters give the go-ahead for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc

Nicaragua on Friday began the process of leaving a Washington-based regional cooperation body that rejected President Daniel Ortega's reelection two weeks ago. Ortega, 76, was reelected to a fourth consecutive term with 75 percent of the vote but the result was largely rejected by the international community, including the United States and European Union.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Blinken vows to avoid opaque, coercive Africa infrastructure deals

ABUJA (Reuters) – The U.S. will do things differently in helping Africa build its infrastructure needs, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a policy speech on Friday, adding that too often, international infrastructure deals were opaque and coercive. Africa, which needs billions of dollars a year to develop roads,...
POLITICS
World Bank Blogs

Ensuring connectivity of Argentina’s transport network in the face of climate change

As the ongoing COP26 conversations in Glasgow reveal, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent because of climate change, disrupting our lives, and inducing economic losses beyond the costs of repair. Only in July 2021, heavy rains produced catastrophic flooding leading to more than US$ 11 billion in property damages both across central Europe and in the Chinese province of Henan.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel

Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday declared the "end" of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, formerly the country's largest, after the capture of its leader and dozens of other members. Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, was arrested on October 23 in a raid involving 500 police and military personnel. The 50-year-old is waiting to be extradited on drug trafficking charges to the United States, which had offered a $5-million reward for his capture. In recent days, authorities arrested another 90 suspected members of Colombia's largest cocaine cartel, which operates in concert with Mexican drug gangs in almost 30 countries.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Spike in Amazon deforestation draws shock, ups pressure on Brazil

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Diplomats expressed shock and disappointment on Friday at new data revealing higher-than-expected deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon this year, saying it increases pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro’s government to do more to stop the destruction. Evidence that Brazil sat on the data for three weeks before announcing it...
AMERICAS
101 WIXX

German cabinet takes shape as coalition talks enter final stretch

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next cabinet is taking shape as coalition negotiations near a deal, with chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz determined to deliver on his campaign pledge to have as many women as men in his team, sources said on Saturday. Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who narrowly won the federal...
POLITICS

