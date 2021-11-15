ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Russia places independent publisher Verzilov on wanted list – lawyer

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s interior ministry has placed Pyotr Verzilov, the publisher of independent media outlet Mediazone,...

wixx.com

Comments / 1

Related
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pyotr Verzilov
Birmingham Star

Why Russia shot down its old satellite and what weapon was used

Moscow says it was demonstrating its capability to defend itself in space and experts believe that the S-500 was behind the "performance". The U.S. Space Command condemned Russia on November 15, 2021, for shooting down one of its own satellites. According to the Americans, Moscow used a direct-ascent, anti-satellite (DA-ASAT)...
MILITARY
AFP

Putin accuses West of 'escalating situation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said the West is "escalating" the Ukraine conflict by holding drills in the Black Sea and flying bombers near its borders. He claimed that Western bombers are flying "20 km from our border."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Reuters#Mediazone#Kremlin#Canadian
realcleardefense.com

Russia Wants to Keep Status as Arctic Superpower

Russia’s ambition to remain the Arctic superpower is propelling its all-out effort to guard its economic interests there with broad territorial claims over waterways and a continued military build-up in a region the United States often ignored, an expert on Arctic defense and security said Wednesday. Troy Bouffard, director of...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Russia labels LGBT rights group, lawyers as ‘foreign agents’

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have named a prominent LGBT rights group and several lawyers as “foreign agents.” The Justice Ministry added the Russian LGBT Network, prominent lawyer Ivan Pavlov and four of his former colleagues to its registry of “foreign agents” on Monday night. The designation implies additional government scrutiny and carries strong pejorative connotations that can discredit recipients. The Russian LGBT Network is well-known both in Russia and abroad for its effort to rescue gay men and lesbians from Chechnya. Pavlov and four other activists added to the list used to be part of Team 29, an association of lawyers and journalists specializing in treason and espionage cases and freedom of information issues.
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

At Pentagon, Ukraine's Defense Chief Calls for World Unity to Deter Russia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov called for global unity to prevent a new Russian "escalation" against Ukraine during a visit to the Pentagon on Thursday, as Kiev and Washington warn of what they say is unusual Russian military activity. The U.S. military has so far stopped short...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
101 WIXX

Russia fines tech firm VK for not deleting banned content -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court fined internet company VK 3 million roubles ($40,860) on Friday for not deleting banned content from its social media site Odnoklassniki, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow is striving to rein in foreign and domestic social media firms and has issued small fines. VK...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Russia says collective COVID-19 immunity level at 50.2% as of Nov. 19

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia said on Friday its level of collective immunity against COVID-19, which the government’s coronavirus task force measures using data on vaccinations and infections, stood at 50.2% as of Nov. 19, up from 49% the previous week. Russia reported a record daily high of coronavirus-related deaths earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
101 WIXX

Georgia to move ex-President Saakashvili to military hospital -TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Georgia’s justice ministry has decided to move hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a military hospital in the city of Gori, Russia’s TASS news agency reported on Friday. The United States is closely following the treatment of Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

Ex-Lawyer Of Navalny Support Group In Bashkortostan Flees Russia

UFA, Russia -- The former lawyer of a regional organization for jailed opposition activist Aleksei Navalny has left Russia amid an ongoing crackdown on the defunct organizations associated with the Kremlin critic that were labeled as extremist earlier this year. Fyodor Telin worked as a lawyer for Navalny's network of...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Germany faces a national emergency, health minister says

BERLIN (Reuters) – A wave of coronavirus cases sweeping across Germany has plunged the country into a national emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, adding that the situation was more serious than a week ago. “We are in a national emergency,” Spahn told a news conference. (Writing by...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy