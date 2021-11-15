ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StanChart executes $250 million ESG-based repo deal with Saudi National Bank

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday it has executed a $250 million repurchase agreement transaction (Repo) based on ESG...

101 WIXX

JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101 WIXX

No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – As head of Dutch insurer Aegon, Alexander Wynaendts led a complex European financial institution with staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well as the next chair of Germany’s Deutsche Bank. On Friday, a committee of...
BUSINESS
Arab American News

U.S. senators move to block $650 million arms sale to Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of U.S. senators are opposing the Biden administration’s first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s involvement in the conflict in Yemen, three senators announced on Thursday. A joint resolution of disapproval to block a proposed $650 million in U.S. arms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
worth.com

Miami-Based Mortgage Executive Says Foreign Nationals See America as an Investment Opportunity

Mauricio Ordonez, founder and managing director of the QKapital Group in Miami, says that it’s easier to get a mortgage loan as a foreign national than it is as an American. His company QKapital has zeroed in on the niche market of foreign mortgage lending. Coming from a Colombian background, Ordonez naturally had some insights into the foreign market, and he brought those insights to Miami in 2007, when QKapital opened its doors. Since then, he’s seen the mortgage lending market for foreign nationals explode in numbers. Though some mortgage brokers are privy to the emerging market, it’s still a growing and niche area that Ordonez’s company is nurturing.
REAL ESTATE
naturalgasworld.com

The Impact of ESG on National Oil Companies

The rise of ESG investing—investment focused on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance—in the 21st century has created significant pressures on oil companies. The rise of ESG investing—investment focused on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance—in the 21st century has created significant pressures on oil companies. Some shareholders...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden approves $650 million in missiles to Saudi Arabia

This week, President Joe Biden’s administration approved its first sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, worth $650 million. In a Thursday press release, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the U.S. State Department had approved the arms sale and the DSCA notified Congress. The sale includes 280 AIM-120C-7/C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) and 596 LAU-128 Missile Rail Launchers (MRL) to go with Saudi Arabia’s fleets of Eurofighter Typhoon, F-15C/D, F-15S, and F-I5SA fighter jets.
FOREIGN POLICY
101 WIXX

Fashion giant PVH to close factory; Ethiopia blames U.S. sanctions

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Global fashion giant PVH Corp. is closing a manufacturing facility in Ethiopia, the company told Reuters on Friday, two weeks after the African country lost duty-free access to the United States over the ongoing conflict in Tigray. Government spokesperson Legesse Tulu said the closure showed the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
wheelherald.com

First National Bank of Slayton

First National Bank of Slayton annually gives a $500 CD to the 1st grade class and when they are seniors, presents them a check with accrued interest. The seniors representing the class of 2022 are pictured with their check for $525.11: Financial Services Representative Gary Haken, Nate Kleven, Savannah Boerboom, Karlie Heezen, Dawson Blankenship, and Branch President Brian Gass.
SLAYTON, MN
101 WIXX

Bain Capital, Hellman near Athenahealth buyout deal – WSJ

(Reuters) – Private-equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC are close to a deal to acquire healthcare technology company Athenahealth Inc for about $17 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal for Athenahealth, which provides cloud-based software...
BUSINESS
thechampionnewspaper.com

Real estate executive honored by national publication

After working more than a decade in the mortgage industry, Brookhaven resident Jennifer Bourgeois saw a dramatic increase in the number of home purchases and refinancings coming across her desk at First Community Mortgage. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but it seemed to double or triple overnight,” she recalled, explaining that a drop in interest rates attributable to the pandemic brought in a flood of customers interested in buying homes or finding a lower interest rate on their existing homes.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
101 WIXX

Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank warn on inflation; BNP wants growth

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The chief executives of Germany’s two top banks, Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank, warned about inflation on Friday, while the chairman of BNP Paribas said the real issue is growth. The bankers were speaking at a conference in Frankfurt as investors closely watch the European Central Bank for its...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Factbox-Canadian financial firms gradually bring employees back to offices

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian banks and insurers have allowed office employees to work from home during the pandemic, but with almost 80% of the population double vaccinated, they are gradually bringing them back to offices, with most adopting hybrid work arrangements. Below are the major banks’ and insurers’ plans for...
ECONOMY
Wichita Business Journal

2021 Executives of the Year: Julie Huber, Executive VP, Equity Bank

What are the key qualities a company leader must have to be successful? I think one of the most important characteristics of a successful leader is self-awareness and the ability to understand your own strengths and weaknesses. Self-awareness is very empowering as it is your ability to recognize and understand emotions in yourself and others, and then use this awareness to manage your behavior and relationships. This is turn helps you with knowledge and enables you to make better choices. Another key quality is creativity. To continue to move your business forward, you need to be able to think about situations and creative measures to solve problems.
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Russia fines tech firm VK for not deleting banned content -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian court fined internet company VK 3 million roubles ($40,860) on Friday for not deleting banned content from its social media site Odnoklassniki, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow is striving to rein in foreign and domestic social media firms and has issued small fines. VK...
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Blinken vows to avoid opaque, coercive Africa infrastructure deals

ABUJA (Reuters) – The U.S. will do things differently in helping Africa build its infrastructure needs, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a policy speech on Friday, adding that too often, international infrastructure deals were opaque and coercive. Africa, which needs billions of dollars a year to develop roads,...
POLITICS

