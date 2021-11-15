ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken sees synergies from Distell deal but not from job losses

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Dutch brewer Heineken sees synergies in production, logistics and procurement from buying South Africa’s Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd but does not see...

Bain Capital, Hellman near Athenahealth buyout deal – WSJ

(Reuters) – Private-equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC are close to a deal to acquire healthcare technology company Athenahealth Inc for about $17 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal for Athenahealth, which provides cloud-based software...
Heineken to buy S.Africa’s Distell and Namibian Breweries

BRUSSELS/JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Dutch brewer Heineken said on Monday it planned to take control of South Africa’s Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd to form a southern Africa drinks group worth 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion). The takeover of Distell would mark a push into wine and spirits for...
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo set for Africa fight as Heineken readies Distell acquisition

Heineken has come good on its pre-announced plan to acquire control of Distell, confirming the EUR2.2bn (US$2.52bn) purchase of a 65% stake. Six months after opening negotiations, the brewing giant today announced an agreement with Distell to fold its operations into Heineken’s existing operations in the continent. At the same time, the group will also acquire Namibia Breweries, and thereby taking full control of ‘Heineken South Africa’ – Namibia Breweries has a 25% interest in the division.
No stranger to turmoil, Dutch dealmaker Wynaendts set for Deutsche chair

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – As head of Dutch insurer Aegon, Alexander Wynaendts led a complex European financial institution with staff around the world and a large U.S. presence during a turbulent decade, experience that should serve him well as the next chair of Germany’s Deutsche Bank. On Friday, a committee of...
Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions. The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no unfair...
Swiss Re, Baidu team up in autonomous driving business

ZURICH (Reuters) – Swiss Re and Chinese tech group Baidu are teaming up to help advance autonomous driving, the Swiss reinsurer said on Friday. Swiss Re will provide risk management expertise and insurance products for Baidu’s autonomous driving business, it said without giving any financial terms. “This partnership will advance...
Skies darken for Indian IPOs after Paytm’s diappointing debut

MUMBAI (Reuters) – Paytm’s dismal stock market debut this week is likely to put a damper on future offerings after the IPO of the digital payments firm ranked among the worst-performing in Indian history, six analysts and bankers said on Friday. Indian companies have raised a staggering $9.7 billion through...
Charting October employment gains and recovery from pandemic job losses

With U.S. employers topping expectations by adding 531,000 jobs in October, the American economy took another step toward recovering to pre-pandemic employment levels. With the increase, 81% of the more than 20 million jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic have been restored to the economy. The...
Factbox-Canadian financial firms gradually bring employees back to offices

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian banks and insurers have allowed office employees to work from home during the pandemic, but with almost 80% of the population double vaccinated, they are gradually bringing them back to offices, with most adopting hybrid work arrangements. Below are the major banks’ and insurers’ plans for...
Air lessor SMBC Aviation to buy rival Goshawk – media reports

DUBLIN (Reuters) – SMBC Aviation Capital, one of the world’s Top 5 aircraft lessors, is to buy smaller rival Goshawk, the Irish Independent newspaper and AirFinance Journal trade publication reported on Friday. Both lessors declined to comment on the reports. SMBC Aviation Capital, which is owned by a consortium including...
Deutsche Bank board to discuss chair succession at weekend – source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board is meeting over the weekend to discuss a successor to chairman Paul Achleitner, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Achleitner, one of Germany’s most prominent bankers, plans to step down next May after 10 difficult years in office that saw...
Pound gets boost from jobs data

The British pound has climbed on Tuesday, after drifting at the start of the week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3445, up 0.25% on the day. The UK posted strong job numbers on Tuesday. Employment rose in the July-September period, as some 304 thousand unemployed persons found work during that time. There had been concern that the termination of the government’s furlough scheme at the end of September might lead to an uptick in unemployment but this was not the case, as the unemployment rate dipped lower to 4.3%, down from 4.4%. Still, there are over 2 million people receiving unemployment benefits, almost double the 1.2 million prior to the Covid pandemic. At the same time, there are a record number of job vacancies, so we could see employment numbers improve in the coming months, provided that the government does not impose new health restrictions.
Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
Musk says he is checking app server outage

(Reuters) – Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk said on Friday he was checking an app server outage that prevented many owners from connecting to their cars. Musk was responding to a Tesla owner’s tweet that he was experiencing a “500 server error” to connect his Model 3 through the iOS app.
S.Korea to allow operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft from Nov. 22

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s transport ministry said on Friday it will allow the operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft starting Nov. 22 after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia led to the plane’s grounding in March 2019. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement that...
