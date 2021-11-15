ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Norway reports bird flu on farm, OIE says

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

PARIS (Reuters) – Norway reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu on...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
101 WIXX

Czechs report highest daily coronavirus cases since pandemic start

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 22,936 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday. Earlier in the week the country tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to encourage more vaccinations and to ease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

Bird flu outbreak reported in Bashkiria, Russia

An outbreak of bird flu was recorded in the Blagovarsky district of Bashkiria. There was a massive death of geese and ducks. The likely cause of the virus is a synanthropic bird – sparrows, pigeons and crows, the regional veterinary department’s press service said on Friday. This is the second...
ANIMALS
fox5ny.com

Bird flu cases reported in Europe and Asia, raising alert for global poultry industry

Bird flu infections appear to be on the rise, alerting the poultry industry and raising concerns about the pandemic potential of the virus, health organizations say. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, since 2014 — when the first bird flu infection in a person was detected in China — 51 infections of the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza have been reported, including 21 during 2021 alone as of Oct. 29.
AGRICULTURE
New York Post

Bird flu spreads in Europe and Asia

PARIS, Nov 15 – Several outbreaks of severe bird flu in Europe and Asia have been reported in recent days to the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), in a sign the virus is spreading quickly again. The spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, has put...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Oie#Bird Flu#Poultry#Reuters#H5n1#Norwegian
outbreaknewstoday.com

Norway: Bird flu confirmed in a herd of laying hens in Rogaland

The Norwegian Veterinary Institute has today detected bird flu (H5) virus in a herd of 7,500 laying hens in Rogaland. This is the first time that bird flu has been detected in a commercial poultry herd in Norway. The Norwegian Food Safety Authority is following up the incident. All animals...
WORLD
Phys.org

Poultry in lockdown after Belgium detects bird flu

Belgium ordered its poultry into lockdown from Monday after detecting a case of bird flu in a wild duck, extending avian quarantine measures already in place in neighbouring countries. Authorities are attempting to prevent farm birds coming into contact with wild migratory ones to prevent the H5N1 virus from spreading.
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Bird flu prevention zone to be introduced in NI

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) is to be introduced in Northern Ireland from midnight on 17 November, the agriculture minister Edwin Poots has announced. Mr Poots said the AIPZ places a legal requirement on all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures. It follows "multiple detections" of the H5N1...
PETS
BBC

Dozens of swans die in Stratford-upon-Avon bird flu outbreak

Half of all swans living in Stratford-upon-Avon are thought to have died in a bird flu outbreak, a rescue centre estimates. The Warwickshire town had an estimated 80 swans living on the River Avon. But Cyril Bennis, from Stratford Swan Rescue, said half the flock had died over an "unbelievable...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pets
BBC

Bird flu outbreak discovered at animal sanctuary near Frinton-on-Sea

An outbreak of bird flu has been discovered at an animal sanctuary in Essex, government officials confirmed. The H5N1 virus - which is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks - was found at a property near Frinton-on-Sea. Temporary control zones covering 3km (1.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are...
ANIMALS
US News and World Report

Germany Reports Another Case of Bird Flu

HAMBURG (Reuters) - An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu has been found on another farm in north Germany, authorities said on Wednesday. The disease was confirmed on a farm with about 39,000 ducks in Cloppenburg in the state of Lower Saxony, the state ministry of agriculture said. The birds will be slaughtered.
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

China Reports African Swine Fever Outbreak on Hainan Island, OIE Says

PARIS (Reuters) -China has reported an outbreak of African swine fever (ASF) at a pig farm on the island province of Hainan in the southern part of the country, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday. The outbreak on a farm of 1,063 animals began on...
HEALTH
WNMT AM 650

Britain reports bird flu outbreak at poultry unit

LONDON (Reuters) – An outbreak of highly pathogenic H5 bird flu has been reported at a small poultry unit in central England, the country’s farm ministry confirmed on Monday. All birds on the infected premises, near Alcester in Warwickshire, will be culled. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Bird Flu Spreads to Poland, Hitting Farms Totalling 650,000 Poultry

PARIS (Reuters) -Poland has reported several outbreaks of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu at poultry farms with flocks totalling nearly 650,000 birds, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday. Poland is the European Union's largest poultry producer. Five outbreaks, of which four were at fattening turkey farms...
AGRICULTURE
101 WIXX

France says it is still short of 150 post-Brexit fishing licences

PARIS (Reuters) – France is still short of about 150 post-Brexit fishing licences, Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said on Friday, holding out the prospect of financial compensation for affected fishermen as talks on the matter continue. Tension over the licences prompted both nations to dispatch maritime vessels off the shores...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Restrictions imposed after Pokesdown bird flu outbreak

Restrictions on bird movements have been imposed in Dorset after a bird flu outbreak was confirmed. Temporary Control Zones of 3km (4.8 miles) and 10km (6.2 miles) are in force around an area centred on Castlemain Avenue in Pokesdown. Officers from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) and BCP...
ANIMALS
Fortune

Austria becomes first Western nation to order compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations and global markets tumble

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Austria has become the first Western country to announce it will make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory. The measure will go into effect on Feb. 1, but as the country's infection rates are currently out of control, it will also endure a fourth nationwide stay-at-home lockdown from Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Hundreds of Millions of Birds Have Vanished Across Europe in The Last 40 Years

Humanity's close relationship with birds extends back tens of thousands of years. From helping us fish and hunt, providing us with soft comfort on which to sleep, to being our early long-distance messengers, these modern dinosaurs have gifted us with many incredible services, beyond merely being food, throughout our entire existence.  But one in six birds has quietly vanished across Europe since the 1980s, a new study has concluded. This amounts to a staggering loss of up to 620 million individual birds in the last 40 years. "What's worrying is that it's been happening almost unnoticed, invisibly, quietly in the background," Richard...
ANIMALS
101 WIXX

Norway Q3 GDP rises more than forecast as lockdown lifted

OSLO (Reuters) – The Norwegian mainland economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the July-September quarter, accelerating from the early parts of 2021 as COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Friday. Third-quarter mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, rose 2.6% compared with...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Japan Confirms H5N8 Strain in Third Bird Flu Outbreak in the Country

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has confirmed the highly pathogenic bird flu subtype H5N8 was detected at a poultry farm in the third outbreak of avian influenza in the country this winter, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday. The outbreak was discovered on Monday at a farm with about 11,000 egg-laying...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy