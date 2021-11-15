ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Covid-19, again a 'risk factor' in the market: Restrictions return

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - Hans Kluge, director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe, recently stated that the continent could suffer half a million more deaths next February. The vaccination rate has slowed across the continent in recent months. While in Spain the rate is around 80%, in Germany it...

za.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Oil Down 11% From 2021 Highs as Covid Returns, Consumers Fight Back

Investing.com - There were always fears that they could return and they have, to flip the long-running oil rally. Covid lockdowns not reported for months are back in the news amid Europe’s rush to contain rampaging cases of the virus, hammering the oil market harder this week than anytime over the past three months as crude prices are now down as much as 11% from the year’s highs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

London markets finish in red again as restrictions toughened in Europe

London’s markets finished the week with their fifth consecutive day of decline as concerns over Covid curbs in Europe weighed on investors across the continent.Travel and leisure stocks were impacted by the downturn in sentiment – although some firms which have broadly benefited from Covid, such as health, saw stocks take a much-needed boost.The FTSE 100 closed 32.39 points, or 0.45%, lower at 7,223.57 on Friday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets said: “After four days of declines it finally looked like the FTSE 100 might finish the week on the up, but unfortunately the news flow from...
RETAIL
mymixfm.com

Factbox-Europe starts reimposing COVID-19 restrictions

(Reuters) – Germany warned it may have to move to a full COVID-19 lockdown after Austria said it would become the first country in western Europe to reimpose the measure to tackle rising infections. With concerns mounting that this could cause a recovery in the regional economy to falter, here...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Russia#European
EDMTunes

France Eases COVID-19 Restrictions

Good news for French fans of EDM, as the country just lifted many of the COVID-19 restrictions related to music and events. Previously capped at 75%, nightclubs and indoor concerts can now operate at 100% capacity and there are no longer restrictions on the number of attendees who can stand. This good news can be greatly attributed to Prodiss, the French live music association, who spent the last year or so campaigning against the French government to have the restrictions lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
lpgasmagazine.com

Lingering impacts of COVID-19, market factors challenge retailers

One year ago, the stresses and unknowns related to COVID-19 were front and center for propane marketers as the industry prepared for a full winter heating season like no other. The industry persevered like it always does and continued to show why propane truly is an essential energy source. Going...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
whtc.com

Slovakia to decide on new COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia’s government will decide on Thursday on tighter restrictions which will be put in place for three weeks to deal with a surge of COVID-19 cases that has put hospitals in a critical situation, Prime Minister Eduard Heger said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Las Vegas Herald

Innovation To Be The Progressive Factor For COVID-19 Saliva Collection Kits Market

The global COVID-19 Saliva Collection Kits Market is expected to grow unabated In Upcoming Years. The ongoing situation focuses on the reduction of costs by making use of data for better planning, operating the business, supporting team members, and developing proof-based care approaches. In other words operating models revolve around value-based care, which ought to help in compliance on the corporate level as well.
MARKETS
cw39.com

COVID-19 travel restrictions lifted

HOUSTON (KIAH)- Many families who haven’t been able to reunite their loved ones in almost two years now will be able to. The ban was lifted in 26 countries, including much of Europe. Foreign travelers will need to show proof of full vaccination. Meaning they’ve had the second of a two-dose vaccine two weeks before travel.
TRAVEL
investing.com

Inflation And What It Means For Investing

Inflation and what it means for investing is one of the biggest issues I have been hearing about recently. The topic can generate quite a bit of anxiety. But before we start to worry, let’s take some time to understand what actually happens when inflation hits the economy. Then we can panic — or not.
BUSINESS
AFP

Merck Covid pill backed for EU emergency use

The EU's drug watchdog on Friday backed Merck's anti-Covid pill for emergency use ahead of its formal authorisation and started reviewing Pfizer's antiviral treatment as cases soar across Europe. - 'Shortest possible timeframe' - Separately the EMA said it had started a review of Pfizer's pill so that it could give similar advice.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Stellantis to require 14,000 U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stellantis NV will require all of its 14,000 U.S. salaried non-represented employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 5, the automaker said on Friday, as it prepares for a phased reopening of its U.S. offices next year. Nearly 80% of its salaried U.S. workforce self-reported that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
etftrends.com

Checking In on Risk Factor Diversification

This article is relevant to financial professionals who are considering offering Model Portfolios to their clients. If you are an individual investor interested in WisdomTree ETF Model Portfolios, please inquire with your financial professional. Not all financial professionals have access to these Model Portfolios. If you are a regular reader...
MARKETS
biospace.com

Weighing the Risks and Benefits of the COVID-19 Vaccine for Kids

The medical establishment says the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children as young as 5 years, but despite approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and recommendation from the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, many parents are unsure about the need for this vaccination. They’ve read about cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
investing.com

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Updates

CRO, the native token for the decentralized payment, trading, and financial service company, Crypto.com, stole the spotlight for setting a new all-time high while the crypto suffered a major correction. CRO Sets New All-Time High. On Thursday, November 18th, CRO jumped by more than 20% to set a new all-time...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy