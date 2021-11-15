Clarinda City Council hears presentation on renovation project

(Clarinda) The Clarinda City Council heard a presentation from Carol Putnam on Wednesday regarding a restoration project at 722 East Garfield.

According to the meeting minutes, the building will be used for seven individual businesses, artist retreats or Airbnb’s. Putnam stated that she is applying for a Community Catalyst Grant with the State of Iowa, but would need support from the City of Clarinda and Page County. She told the Council she will ask Jim Thompson at Iowa Economic Development Authority to write a detailed report with options for the city’s participation in this project. The Council requested they get this information from Putnam before the next Council meeting.

In other news, the City Council approved a resolution adopting certain policies, rules and regulations during the performance of the Community Development Block Grant Program. City Manager Gary McClarnon stated that Southwest Iowa Families received a $600,000 CDBG grant to put towards building a new facility in Clarinda and the grant funds are required to flow through the City of Clarinda and due to the grant requirements, the City of Clarinda is required to pass certain policies, rules, and regulations.