ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Clarinda City Council hears presentation on renovation project

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CZdTB_0cwxBKkR00

(Clarinda) The Clarinda City Council heard a presentation from Carol Putnam on Wednesday regarding a restoration project at 722 East Garfield.

According to the meeting minutes, the building will be used for seven individual businesses, artist retreats or Airbnb’s. Putnam stated that she is applying for a Community Catalyst Grant with the State of Iowa, but would need support from the City of Clarinda and Page County. She told the Council she will ask Jim Thompson at Iowa Economic Development Authority to write a detailed report with options for the city’s participation in this project. The Council requested they get this information from Putnam before the next Council meeting.

In other news, the City Council approved a resolution adopting certain policies, rules and regulations during the performance of the Community Development Block Grant Program. City Manager Gary McClarnon stated that Southwest Iowa Families received a $600,000 CDBG grant to put towards building a new facility in Clarinda and the grant funds are required to flow through the City of Clarinda and due to the grant requirements, the City of Clarinda is required to pass certain policies, rules, and regulations.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Burlington Council Declares Emergency to Fix Sinkhole Under Railroad Tracks

(Burlington, IA) — The Burlington City Council is declaring an emergency to accelerate repairs after a sinkhole was discovered underneath railroad tracks in the city. Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor says Burlington Northern Santa Fe officials notified the city last week there was a hole in a section of the sewer that runs under a mainline of tracks. MacGregor said, “I don’t think it’s going to be where you have a train in the sewer, but there is the possibility that you could have a major collapse in that area if we don’t deal with it in a quick manner.” The council approved the emergency declaration unanimously Monday and MacGregor estimates bids for the repairs will run over 100-thousand dollars.
BURLINGTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic City Councilman to Donate Fox Engineering Reward to Atlantic Fire Department

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Councilman Jim Behrens is donating the $500.00 Fox Engineering reward to the Atlantic Fire Department. Fox Engineering sponsored the Iowa League of Cities Annual Conference and drew Jim Behrens’ name to receive the $500.00 reward. At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Angie Strotman, Fox Engineering representative, presented City...
ATLANTIC, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Clarinda, IA
Government
City
Clarinda, IA
Western Iowa Today

USDA Rural Development Invests $11 Million in Rural Community Infrastructure across Iowa

(Willard, Mo.) United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small today announced that USDA is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam and Puerto Rico. This community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities. It also includes $132 million to support health care, food security, and emergency response services for more than 850,000 rural residents in 37 states.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak City and Hospital Partner on Additional Ambulance Staff Member

(Red Oak) The City of Red Oak and Montgomery County Memorial Hospital formed an agreement to speed up patient transfers. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright says the City’s ambulance service transfers many patients to and from the Montgomery County Memorial Hospital. “There are times when the hospital wants us to perform transfers when our staff members are out on another call, short-staffed, equipment issues, all of those things have come into play,” said Wright. “There are times when we can’t get to these transfers as quickly as what they wish we could. It doesn’t happen that often, but occasionally it does happen.”
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Tax Breaks Approved For Northwest Iowa Soybean Plant

(Des Moines, IA) — A state board is approving tax breaks for a project that will expand a soybean processing plant in northwest Iowa. Ag Processing, Incorporated — known as AGP — plans to spend more than 71-million dollars to upgrade its facility in Sergeant Bluff. The improvement will speed up the crush rate of soybeans. A-G-P also has refineries in Sergeant Bluff that process vegetable oil and soybean oil. The company was formed in 1983 when Land O’Lakes, Boone Valley Cooperative Processing Association and Farmland Industries merged their soybean processing assets into a single company.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

I-74 bridge to open next month, year late and $74M over bid

BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — The new Interstate 74 bridge at Bettendorf is set to open next month, a year late and nearly $75 million over the original bid. The Quad-City Times reports that a public ceremony is set for Dec. 1 to give residents walk-on access to the new bridge that spans the Mississippi River, connecting Iowa to Illinois. Officials say the twin-span bridge will open to traffic in the days after the ceremony. The Iowa-bound portion of the bridge was to have opened by the end of 2020, while the Illinois-bound span was set to open at the end of this year. The Iowa Department of Transportation has also authorized up to $74.5 million in additional construction costs, pushing the price tag to $396 million.
BETTENDORF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clarinda City Council#The City Council#Southwest Iowa Families#Cdbg
Western Iowa Today

Auditor Sand presents Cass County with a PIE Award

(Atlantic) Auditor of State Rob Sand presented Cass County with a Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award this (Thursday) afternoon. The winners were originally announced on March 14th, Pi Day. Cass County tied with Iowa County for Best Performing County, Middle Fifth in Population. Auditor Sand made good on his...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Board of Education Discusses Teacher Shortage in Iowa

(Des Moines, IA) — The shortage of teachers in Iowa was a key issue at today’s (Wednesday) State Board of Education meeting in Des Moines. Some districts have had to cancel classes due to a lack of teachers or substitutes, and some are looking at extending the Thanksgiving break due to shortages. Department of Education director Ann Lebo mentioned the issue while updating the board on her webinar with school superintendents. Lebo says a teacher shortage task force group is is looking at the experience of shortages and potential solutions. Board member Mike May of Spirit Lake called it a critical problem that has to be addressed as soon as possible. Lebo says they have to develop solutions on two fronts: recruitment and retention of teachers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Federal Panel Deliberating Challenge Of Governor’s Mask Mandate Ban

(Des Moines, IA) A three-judge federal panel is deliberating a challenge of Governor Kim Reynolds’ mask mandate ban. Reynolds backs a parent’s right to choose whether or not their child needs to wear a mask at school. Iowa’s law banning mask mandates for state schools is on hold until the court decides. The governor’s office filed an appeal of a temporary injunction with the U-S 8th Circuit Court. Reynolds signed the bill into law last May, but it was put on hold when the A-C-L-U sued the governor. Schools have been allowed to implement mask mandates since then.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

John Deere Union Members Approve Third Contract Offer

(Moline, IL) — Ten-thousand John Deere union workers have voted to return to the job after a strike lasting five weeks. After they had rejected two previous offers from the company, John Deere made what it called its final, best offer. Sixty-one percent of the union members voted in favor of the proposal. At Deere’s Waterloo plant a major of union members continue to oppose the agreement, but enough voted to approve at other locations to end the strike. Operations resumed with the third shift last night just hours after the votes were totaled. The six-year deal includes an immediate 10-percent raise and cost-of-living adjustments. It also continues pension benefits for new workers and increases performance payments.
MOLINE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
News Break
Politics
Western Iowa Today

Region 4 COVID-19 Weekly Update

(Des Moines) The Iowa Department of Public Health’s weekly data shows 628 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Region 4 from Wednesday, November 10 through Wednesday, November 17. Over the past seven days, the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 307 additional positive tests in Pottawattamie County, 34 in Crawford...
CASS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy