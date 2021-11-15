Norway reports bird flu on farm, OIE says

Humanity's close relationship with birds extends back tens of thousands of years. From helping us fish and hunt, providing us with soft comfort on which to sleep, to being our early long-distance messengers, these modern dinosaurs have gifted us with many incredible services, beyond merely being food, throughout our entire existence. But one in six birds has quietly vanished across Europe since the 1980s, a new study has concluded. This amounts to a staggering loss of up to 620 million individual birds in the last 40 years. "What's worrying is that it's been happening almost unnoticed, invisibly, quietly in the background," Richard...

