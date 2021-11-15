ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babar named skipper as Indian players miss cut in ICC Most Valuable Team of T20 WC

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai [UAE], November 15 (ANI): No Indian cricketer featured in the ICC men's T20 World Cup Most Valuable Team of the Tournament as players from six teams were named on Monday following the conclusion of the showpiece event. Stars from champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand, semi-finalists England and Pakistan...

T20 WC: Want to continue with same momentum in semis, says Babar Azam

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan skipper Babar Azam said the side wants to continue the winning momentum going into the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Pakistan demolished Scotland by 72 runs in their final Super 12 match in Group 2 here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Sunday.
clevelandstar.com

T20 WC: Hope we inspired people back home, says Scotland skipper Coetzer

Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer hopes that the team has inspired people back home after their great show in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Scotland played their last match of Super 12 stage on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium against Pakistan. Men in Green produced a dominant performance as they brushed aside Scotland and finish top of Group 2 with five wins from five.
sanantoniopost.com

ICC T20 WC: 100 per cent attendance approved for final in Dubai

By Baidurjo BhoseDubai [UAE], November 9 (ANI): The final of the ICC T20 World Cup will see all the 25,000 seats at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium available for the fans to fill as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has got permission to have capacity crowd at the stadium on the night of the final -- November 14.
omahanews.net

Conway missing out on T20 WC final huge loss for NZ: Boult

Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Trent Boult on Sunday said that his side will miss Devon Conway in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against Australia. Conway will be missing the final after he injured his hand during the semi-final clash against England earlier this week.
The Independent

Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire to start in England front row against South Africa

England will face the feared South African pack with a depleted front row after Bevan Rodd and Jamie Blamire were given starts in Saturday’s climax to the autumn against South Africa.Injury and an outbreak of coronavirus mean that loosehead prop Rodd will win his second cap while Blamire, who has made only three starts for his club Newcastle takes the hooking duties.Joe Marler leaves self-isolation on Friday and so is confined to a bench role for the rematch of the 2019 World Cup final.Eddie Jones has thrown a curve ball on the right wing where outside centre Joe Marchant is picked ahead of specialist Adam Radwan and Max Malins, who has been in free-scoring form for Saracens this season.
The Independent

Brydon Carse leaves England Lions camp due to knee injury

Durham pace bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of England Lions’ tour of Australia due to a knee injury.Carse, 26, tore the cartilage in his right knee during a practice match and is set to fly home to see a specialist.A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board read: “Durham and Lions seam bowler Brydon Carse has been ruled out of the tour of Australia with torn cartilage in his right knee.Get well soon, @CarseBrydon 💪— England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 20, 2021“Carse sustained the injury during practice on the Gold Coast as part of the team’s quarantine period.“He...
The Independent

Stuart Hogg becomes Scotland’s all-time leading try-scorer in win over Japan

Captain Stuart Hogg thrilled another capacity crowd at BT Murrayfield as he became Scotland’s leading try-scorer of all time in a 29-20 win over spirited JapanThe Exeter full-back had moved level with Iain Smith and Tony Stanger on 24 tries for the national team when he scored a double against South Africa last weekend, and his first-half touchdown against the Brave Blossoms took him clear on his own on a day when he also became the Scots’ fourth most capped player.The victory means Gregor Townsend’s side have won three out of four Tests in their Autumn Nations Series and ended...
thedallasnews.net

thedallasnews.net

Indy100

Camilla felt ‘huge pride’ after disadvantaged jockeys join her at Ascot

The Duchess of Cornwall has described feeling “huge pride” in young jockeys from disadvantaged backgrounds after they joined her in the royal box at Ascot Several young horse riders watched the races with Camilla at the Berkshire venue on Saturday before being treated to a VIP tour of the facilities.The youngsters, from Brixton in south-east London, had learned to ride at Ebony Horse Club, where the duchess, 74, is president.Promising riders from the club, including O’Shane Marsh, 16 – who won a pony race at Ascot two years ago – Theo Protheroe, 15, and Jesse Raven, 15, joined Camilla in...
SPORTS
The Independent

Wales vs Australia LIVE: Rugby result, final score and Autumn Nations Series 2021 reaction

Wales tackle Australia in a key game to round of both countries’ Autumn Nations Series with victory.The Principality Stadium welcomes a wounded Wallabies, who were overpowered in a second half at Twickenham last week, despite showing fight and spirit early on against England. While the Welsh were handed a real scare by 14-man Fiji last weekend, but held firm to grind out a 38-23 victory, but a more polished performance here is on the agenda for Wayne Pivac, who remains upbeat despite his squad hit by injuries. So this will be a true test of the Welsh depth, with...
WORLD
thedallasnews.net

