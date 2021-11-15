ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Minsk became a mecca for migrants travelling as tourists

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSULAIMANIYA, Iraq/HAJNOWKA, Poland (Reuters) – When Kamaran Mohammed travelled with his wife and three children to the Belarus capital Minsk last month from their home in northern Iraq, they went as tourists. They were among thousands of people provided with tourist visas in recent months with the help of...

AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Atlas Obscura

How World War I Turned Soldiers Into Tourists

The image would look right at home on Instagram: a group of seemingly carefree young men in uniform flirting with two fashionable women on a sunny summer day on New York’s Brighton Beach. But the photograph was taken more than a century ago, during World War I: a moment of joy in a period now remembered for relentless tragedy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
10 Tampa Bay

US to reopen travel to international tourists Monday

TAMPA, Fla. — Starting Monday, the U.S. will reopen travel to vaccinated international tourists. This applies to those visiting by land, air, or ferry. In an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. banned travel from more than three dozen countries, including China, Iran, much of Europe, the United Kingdom, South Africa, India, and Brasil.
TAMPA, FL
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Lifts International Travel Ban for Vaccinated Tourists

Fully vaccinated foreign travelers started entering the U.S. on Monday, ending roughly 18 months of restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening, which comes ahead of the holiday season, is a major development for the travel industry, which has lost billions of dollars while the country's borders were shuttered.
U.S. POLITICS
mix929.com

EU considers sanctions on Minsk airport over migrant crisis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union is considering imposing sanctions on Belarus’ main airport in a bid to make it more difficult for airlines to bring in migrants and exacerbate a crisis on the bloc’s borders, two diplomats said on Thursday. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Covid lockdowns across Europe threaten travel plans for tens of thousands

Travel plans are in doubt for up to 100,000 Britons in the run-up to Christmas as Covid restrictions return to many parts of Europe after a surge in cases.Austria has become the first country in western Europe to reimpose a full Covid lockdown, with Germany considering following suit amid a “dramatic” fourth wave that has hit the nation “with full force”, according to the outgoing chancellor, Angela Merkel.In the Netherlands, health officials reported a record 23,000 new cases on Thursday – nearly double the peak of 13,000 reached in December 2020. The country entered a three-week partial lockdown last...
TRAVEL
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION
Poland
Syria
Europe
Iraq
Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

(Reuters) – The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. “Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for...
POLITICS
AFP

Norway envoy in Sudan condemns 'intolerable' violence

After the deadliest day of protests since Sudan's coup last month, the envoy of Norway, a key diplomatic player and major donor in the strife-torn country, bemoaned the "intolerable" crackdown. Wednesday's fatalities brought the death toll from anti-coup protests to 39, according to medics.
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

French far-right commentator Zemmour courts voters in London

LONDON (Reuters) – Far-right commentator and likely French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour sought on Friday to woo French voters living in London at an event to promote his new book in the British capital. Zemmour, a former journalist known for his hardline anti-migration stance and euroscepticism who is shaking up...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France vows not to 'abandon' fishermen in UK dispute

French President Emmanuel Macron insisted Friday that he would not "abandon" fishermen demanding post-Brexit licences for waters off the Channel island of Jersey, escalating a battle of words that could spiral into a trade war. Macron said he didn't want to "make it a subject of the French presidency" But French fishing representatives, as well as regional officials along the Channel coast, say they are losing patience.
ECONOMY
AFP

Protests cast spotlight on Chinese factories in Serbia

When Dung Nguyen left Vietnam to work abroad, the 37-year-old said he'd been assured he would be employed by a German company in Serbia, only to have his passport taken away upon arrival at a Chinese-run factory where conditions were dire. "We are living as if we were in jail... all our passports were kept by the Chinese when we arrived at the airport," Nguyen told AFP in a video message sent from inside the living quarters.
LABOR ISSUES
kfgo.com

EU executive probes whether Poland, Hungary should get EU money

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has started a long-awaited probe into whether Poland and Hungary should continue to receive billions of euros from the EU budget because of problems with corruption and the rule of law. Commission documents on Saturday showed letters were sent to Warsaw and Budapest on...
ECONOMY
AFP

Poland says Belarus has changed tactics on migrant crisis

Poland said Saturday that Belarus has changed tactics in their border crisis by directing smaller groups of migrants to several points along the European Union's eastern frontier. Though there have been signs of the crisis easing, Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he expected the border showdown to be long drawn out while Belarus said the situation remained "tense". Polish border guards reported new attempted crossings by several groups mostly consisting of dozens of migrants, though also including one crowd of 200 people hurling rocks and using tear gas. "We have to prepare for the fact that this problem will continue for months. I have no doubt that that will be the case," Blaszczak told RMF FM radio.
IMMIGRATION

