ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Analysis-‘Drained of power’: Argentina’s Peronists face identity crisis after midterm rout

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s Peronist ruling coalition is teetering on the brink of political crisis, with President Alberto Fernandez facing a fight for control after voters abandoned his center-left party in bruising midterm elections, sapping his power in Congress. The party, a mix of moderates allied with the...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Analysis-Valuing Argentina’s peso: It could cost the Peronists an election

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s embattled currency could cost the ruling Peronist party an election – and its key majority in the Senate. The peso, on par with the U.S. dollar two decades ago, is now officially worth just one cent. Go to the popular local black market for dollars – which has flourished amid tight capital controls – and it’s worth just half that amount again.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Analysis: Argentina’s Fernandez faces political acid test in midterm vote

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez is set for a political test on Sunday that could split the ruling Peronist party, trigger a cabinet exodus and throw into disarray the left’s campaign two years from a 2023 presidential vote. The South American country is going to the...
POLITICS
Daily Herald

Argentina's opposition scores win in midterm elections

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina -- President Alberto FernÃ¡ndez suffered a severe setback in Argentina's midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martín Guzmán
KHON2

Argentina president suffers big loss in midterm elections

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández suffered a severe setback in Argentina’s midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of Deputies.
POLITICS
Forbes

Deeper Down The Rabbit Hole, Argentina Searches For Its Soul In Midterm Elections

The political crisis sparked by the unexpected and tough defeat of the ruling Frente de Todos in the PASO primaries has added fuel to the fire of heightened uncertainty that Argentina has become accustomed to. Despite an accelerated loss of authority, President Alberto Fernández’ relationship with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, vice president and the real factotum of power within the ruling coalition, remains a key sticking point, as is her predisposition to assume the political costs of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and its subsequent economic plan which will undoubtedly include tough austerity measures. Cristina, who fancies herself a living myth in Argentine politics, is forced to deal with the petty issues of mortals that her handpicked delegate was incapable of resolving. Yet, it is also Mrs. Fernández de Kirchner and her loyal supporters who’ve questioned the path of the government’s economic plan to the point where the authority of Economy Minister Martín Guzmán has been decimated. He is now seen as a “Debt Secretary” with the task of completing sovereign debt negotiations with the IMF before he’ll be released back into the wild of the academic world. This is the context in which the Argentine electorate faces the ballot boxes, with an opposition that didn’t bother with campaigning since the primaries, waiting for the Fernández-Fernández administration to slip on its own unforced errors.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Argentine voters punish Peronists in midterm vote

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentine voters stung the ruling Peronist party in midterm elections on Sunday, initial results showed, with the centre-left party of President Albert Fernandez on track to lose its majority in the Senate held for almost 40 years. With over 80% of national votes tallied, the Juntos conservative...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

'The fight goes on': Argentina's Peronists seek positives in rubble of defeat

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's Peronists licked their wounds on Monday after a damaging midterm election defeat, where the conservative opposition gained in key congressional battles across the country and erased the ruling coalition's Senate majority. The opposition Juntos coalition, badly defeated in presidential elections in 2019, hammered...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Economy#Peronists#Reuters#Management Fit#Senate
Foreign Policy

How Sputnik V Helped Bring Down Argentina’s Peronists

Welcome back to Foreign Policy’s Latin America Brief. The highlights this week: Argentina’s midterm election results show the pitfalls of Russian vaccine diplomacy, a Uruguayan writer wins the Cervantes Prize, and how the next pandemic could start in the Brazilian Amazon. If you would like to receive Latin America Brief...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Chile's Pinera: the president defeated by social upheaval

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera modernized the political right to distance it from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship, but a social crisis that broke out in 2019 will see him leave power with his popularity in tatters. "Pinera wanted to represent a modern, democratic right-wing," Claudia Heiss, a professor of political sciences at the University of Chile, told AFP. "He wanted to definitively end the transition" to democracy and "end the divisions that came from the dictatorship."
POLITICS
AFP

In anticipation of new constitution, Chile elects a president

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. The government finally agreed to a referendum, which one year later saw about 80 percent of voters give the go-ahead for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
Argentina
kfgo.com

‘Burning the metro’: Chile election divides voters between protest and order

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – For many Chileans, Plaza Baquedano, a broad rotary in central Santiago that for decades served as a center of social protest, has become a powerful symbol of hope. For two years, city residents have regularly gathered here https://graphics.reuters.com/CHILE-PROTESTS/0100B32527X/index.html to protest pensions that are too low, public transit...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
kfgo.com

German cabinet takes shape as coalition talks enter final stretch

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next cabinet is taking shape as coalition negotiations near a deal, with chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz determined to deliver on his campaign pledge to have as many women as men in his team, sources said on Saturday. Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who narrowly won the federal...
POLITICS
World Bank Blogs

Ensuring connectivity of Argentina’s transport network in the face of climate change

As the ongoing COP26 conversations in Glasgow reveal, extreme weather events are becoming more frequent because of climate change, disrupting our lives, and inducing economic losses beyond the costs of repair. Only in July 2021, heavy rains produced catastrophic flooding leading to more than US$ 11 billion in property damages both across central Europe and in the Chinese province of Henan.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Colombian president declares 'end' of Gulf Clan cartel

Colombia's President Ivan Duque on Friday declared the "end" of the Gulf Clan drug cartel, formerly the country's largest, after the capture of its leader and dozens of other members. Dairo Antonio Usuga, also known as Otoniel, was arrested on October 23 in a raid involving 500 police and military personnel. The 50-year-old is waiting to be extradited on drug trafficking charges to the United States, which had offered a $5-million reward for his capture. In recent days, authorities arrested another 90 suspected members of Colombia's largest cocaine cartel, which operates in concert with Mexican drug gangs in almost 30 countries.
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Mexico agrees new, reduced IMF credit line worth $50 billion

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has agreed a new flexible credit line over two years with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth some $50 billion, the Washington-based fund said on Friday. The previous credit line with the IMF was worth around $61 billion, and Mexico had expressed a desire to...
AMERICAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy