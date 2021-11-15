Analysis-‘Drained of power’: Argentina’s Peronists face identity crisis after midterm rout

The political crisis sparked by the unexpected and tough defeat of the ruling Frente de Todos in the PASO primaries has added fuel to the fire of heightened uncertainty that Argentina has become accustomed to. Despite an accelerated loss of authority, President Alberto Fernández’ relationship with Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, vice president and the real factotum of power within the ruling coalition, remains a key sticking point, as is her predisposition to assume the political costs of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund and its subsequent economic plan which will undoubtedly include tough austerity measures. Cristina, who fancies herself a living myth in Argentine politics, is forced to deal with the petty issues of mortals that her handpicked delegate was incapable of resolving. Yet, it is also Mrs. Fernández de Kirchner and her loyal supporters who’ve questioned the path of the government’s economic plan to the point where the authority of Economy Minister Martín Guzmán has been decimated. He is now seen as a “Debt Secretary” with the task of completing sovereign debt negotiations with the IMF before he’ll be released back into the wild of the academic world. This is the context in which the Argentine electorate faces the ballot boxes, with an opposition that didn’t bother with campaigning since the primaries, waiting for the Fernández-Fernández administration to slip on its own unforced errors.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO