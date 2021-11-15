ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StanChart executes $250 million ESG-based repo deal with Saudi National Bank

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Standard Chartered Bank said on Monday it has executed a $250 million repurchase agreement transaction (Repo) based on ESG...

JPMorgan to pay $60 million to settle precious metals spoofing lawsuit

NEW YORK (Reuters) – JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $60 million to settle class-action litigation by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of precious metals futures and options. The settlement disclosed on Friday stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into a form of...
Mexico agrees new, reduced IMF credit line worth $50 billion

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has agreed a new flexible credit line over two years with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth some $50 billion, the Washington-based fund said on Friday. The previous credit line with the IMF was worth around $61 billion, and Mexico had expressed a desire to...
UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss bank UBS on Saturday named former Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as its chairman next year. “With Colm Kelleher’s nomination, UBS is pleased to propose a Board member and future Chairman who has a deep understanding of the global banking landscape,” outgoing Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement.
EU-based central banks work on DLT-based asset settlement

Banca d’Italia and Deutsche Bundesbank have shared experiences on distributed ledger technology-based settlements in a workshop, according to cointelegraph.com. Europe-based central banks have been ramping up their efforts to utilise distributed ledger technology (DLT), the foundation of blockchain, in central bank money settlements. Banca d’Italia and Deutsche Bundesbank, the central banks of Italy and Germany, respectively, joined forces to work on settlements in central bank money of DLT-based asset exchanges.
China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
First National Bank of Slayton

First National Bank of Slayton annually gives a $500 CD to the 1st grade class and when they are seniors, presents them a check with accrued interest. The seniors representing the class of 2022 are pictured with their check for $525.11: Financial Services Representative Gary Haken, Nate Kleven, Savannah Boerboom, Karlie Heezen, Dawson Blankenship, and Branch President Brian Gass.
Czechs report highest daily coronavirus cases since pandemic start

PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech Republic reported 22,936 new coronavirus cases for Friday, its biggest daily tally since the pandemic began, health ministry data showed on Saturday. Earlier in the week the country tightened restrictions on people who have not had COVID-19 shots to encourage more vaccinations and to ease...
Bain Capital, Hellman near Athenahealth buyout deal – WSJ

(Reuters) – Private-equity firms Bain Capital and Hellman & Friedman LLC are close to a deal to acquire healthcare technology company Athenahealth Inc for about $17 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The deal for Athenahealth, which provides cloud-based software...
In Middle East, Pentagon chief seeks to reassure concerned allies

MANAMA (Reuters) – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sought on Saturday to reassure allies in the Middle East that President Joe Biden’s administration was committed to the region despite Washington increasingly turning its attention towards countering China. It was unclear how much impact Austin’s speech would have with allies in the...
Blinken says U.S. investing in Africa without unsustainable debt

DAKAR (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday his country was investing in Africa without imposing unsustainable levels of debt, as he witnessed the signing of contracts worth more than $1 billion in Senegal’s capital Dakar. The deals between four U.S. companies and Senegal are being...
Singapore eases COVID-19 social curbs from Monday

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore’s government said on Saturday it would ease social curbs imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 as infections have stabilised in the city-state over the past month. From Monday, limits on social interactions and dining out will be expanded to five people from two, government ministers...
Lebanon needs to show that Hezbollah can change behaviour, Bahrain minister says

DUBAI (Reuters) – Bahrain’s foreign minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, said on Saturday that Lebanon needs to demonstrate that its powerful Iran-allied Hezbollah movement can “change its behaviour” to mend a rift with Gulf Arab states. Lebanon is facing its worst diplomatic crisis with Gulf states, spurred by a minister’s critical...
Dassault group says has no plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper

PARIS (Reuters) – The Dassault group on Saturday denied having any plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper after French media website Mediapart reported that French tycoon Vincent Bollore has started negotiations to gain control of the publication. “It is total brainwashing. It has never been in the group’s plans to...
Real estate executive honored by national publication

After working more than a decade in the mortgage industry, Brookhaven resident Jennifer Bourgeois saw a dramatic increase in the number of home purchases and refinancings coming across her desk at First Community Mortgage. “I don’t know the exact numbers, but it seemed to double or triple overnight,” she recalled, explaining that a drop in interest rates attributable to the pandemic brought in a flood of customers interested in buying homes or finding a lower interest rate on their existing homes.
2021 Executives of the Year: Julie Huber, Executive VP, Equity Bank

What are the key qualities a company leader must have to be successful? I think one of the most important characteristics of a successful leader is self-awareness and the ability to understand your own strengths and weaknesses. Self-awareness is very empowering as it is your ability to recognize and understand emotions in yourself and others, and then use this awareness to manage your behavior and relationships. This is turn helps you with knowledge and enables you to make better choices. Another key quality is creativity. To continue to move your business forward, you need to be able to think about situations and creative measures to solve problems.
