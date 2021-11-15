Ex-US diplomat says Myanmar frees jailed American journalist

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar, but he tells The Associated Press he feels his trip was constructive. Richardson is the highest-profile American to visit the Southeast Asian nation since its military seized power in February. He traveled there last week to discuss delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, medical supplies and other public health needs. The U.S. government shuns Myanmar’s military-installed government and urges a return to democracy. Opponents of the government who are conducting a militant civil disobedience campaign want the outside world to treat the generals as pariahs, so Richardson ran into a storm of online criticism for engaging with the government.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine has left U.S. officials perplexed, muddying the Biden administration’s response. Some Republican lawmakers have been pressing the U.S. to step up military support for Ukraine. But that risks turning what may be mere muscle-flexing by Russian President Vladimir Putin into a full-blown confrontation that only adds to the peril for Ukraine and could trigger an energy crisis in Europe.
DUBAI (Reuters) – U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is visiting Saudi Arabia and Bahrain to coordinate on regional security and concerns over Iran, and for talks on U.N.-led peace efforts for Yemen, the State Department said on Tuesday. It said Lenderking would also discuss the detention by Yemen’s...
Nov 19 (Reuters) - In January, lawyer Cleta Mitchell joined a phone call with then-President Donald Trump as he pressured Georgia's top election official to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in the state, playing an important role in Trump's attempts to subvert the 2020 results. Nearly a year...
Washington — The first case of COVID-19 identified in Wuhan, China and presented as such by the World Health Organization was actually days later than previously believed and at an animal market, a top scientist said in the journal Science Thursday. Rather than the original patient being a man who...
ROME—One of QAnon’s wildest conspiracy theories claimed that the U.S. presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump with the help of two small-time Italian hackers who had somehow hijacked a satellite in order to change the results being counted on American voting machines. It is now clear that this...
DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
The Hellenistic fortress was destroyed by a Jewish Hasmonean army in their war to retake the region from the Greek Seleucid Empire, which had outlawed Judaism. Archaeologists in central Israel just excavated a 2,100-year-old Greek fortress in Israel’s Lachish Forest — and they say it confirms aspects of the origin story of Hanukkah.
HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — At a busy market in a poor township outside Harare this week, Nyasha Ndou kept his mask in his pocket, as hundreds of other people, mostly unmasked, jostled to buy and sell fruit and vegetables displayed on wooden tables and plastic sheets. As in much of Zimbabwe, here the coronavirus is quickly being relegated to the past, as political rallies, concerts and home gatherings have returned.
CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
'Squad' member Rep. Rashida Tlaib had to book her own travel to her hometown of Detroit after President Joe Biden left her off the manifest for Air Force One after her refusal to vote for his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Tlaib was among a group of House progressives, including 'squad'...
FIRST IN NATSEC DAILY — More than 30 lawmakers — from both parties — today will send a letter to President JOE BIDEN questioning the administration’s legal rationale for bypassing Congress before launching a military strike. “We are deeply troubled by your administration’s dangerous claim that Article II of the...
About 6 hr. before SpaceX was to launch a new crew to the International Space Station for NASA in early November, Russia conducted a 6-min. maneuvering burn of the station’s core stage, ordered after data showed a potential conjunction with a piece of debris from a 2007 Chinese anti-satellite test...
Christopher Meloni, the star of Law & Order: Organized Crime, lived an upper-middle-class kind of life growing up in suburban Washington, D.C. His father and grandfather were doctors. Meloni attended a prep school, then went on to college in Colorado. But when he was approached by the PBS show Finding...
