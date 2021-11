Aaahhh, it's that time of the year when our Ocean County towns have their Christmas tree lighting spectacular. It's always fun to get out and be with your community. Toms River's Christmas Tree Lighting is no different, it's fantastic. We always have so much fun when we get the chance to be out there. This year Shawn & I will be hosting it and more than ever, we are ready to light that tree and welcome in the Christmas spirit to Toms River.

