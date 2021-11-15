ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heineken sees synergies from Distell deal but not from job losses

By Thomson Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – Dutch brewer Heineken sees synergies in production, logistics and procurement from buying South Africa’s Distell Group Holdings and Namibia Breweries Ltd but does not see...

Telecom Italia to hold extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26 – sources

MILAN (Reuters) – Telecom Italia (TIM) will hold an extraordinary board meeting on Nov. 26, two sources familiar with the matter said on Saturday, amid an internal war over the role of Chief Executive Luigi Gubitosi involving top shareholder Vivendi. Gubitosi, who survived a boardroom showdown earlier this month, has...
Heineken to buy S.Africa's Distell and Namibian Breweries

BRUSSELS/JOHANNESBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - (This Nov. 15 story corrects quote in para 4 to "it should not be seen", adding word 'not') Dutch brewer Heineken (HEIN.AS) said on Monday it planned to take control of South Africa's Distell Group Holdings (DGHJ.J) and Namibia Breweries Ltd (NBS.NM) to form a southern Africa drinks group worth 4 billion euros ($4.6 billion).
Heineken to buy South Africa’s Distell in $2.6 billion deal

(Reuters) – Heineken will buy Distell Group Holdings in a deal that values the South African drinks maker at about 40.1 billion rand ($2.62 billion), Distell said on Monday. Distell’s deal talks with Heineken, the world’s second largest beer maker, were first announced in May. ($1 = 15.2828 rand) (Reporting...
Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo set for Africa fight as Heineken readies Distell acquisition

Heineken has come good on its pre-announced plan to acquire control of Distell, confirming the EUR2.2bn (US$2.52bn) purchase of a 65% stake. Six months after opening negotiations, the brewing giant today announced an agreement with Distell to fold its operations into Heineken’s existing operations in the continent. At the same time, the group will also acquire Namibia Breweries, and thereby taking full control of ‘Heineken South Africa’ – Namibia Breweries has a 25% interest in the division.
Apple tells workers they have right to discuss wages, working conditions

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Apple delivered a message to employees on Friday that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions. The notice came as some employees have been pushing Apple to do more to ensure there are no unfair...
UBS picks former Morgan Stanley president Kelleher as chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss bank UBS on Saturday named former Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher as its surprise pick to succeed Axel Weber as its chairman next year. “With Colm Kelleher’s nomination, UBS is pleased to propose a Board member and future Chairman who has a deep understanding of the global banking landscape,” outgoing Chairman Axel Weber said in a statement.
Charting October employment gains and recovery from pandemic job losses

With U.S. employers topping expectations by adding 531,000 jobs in October, the American economy took another step toward recovering to pre-pandemic employment levels. With the increase, 81% of the more than 20 million jobs lost in the first two months of the pandemic have been restored to the economy. The...
Dassault group says has no plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper

PARIS (Reuters) – The Dassault group on Saturday denied having any plans to sell Le Figaro newspaper after French media website Mediapart reported that French tycoon Vincent Bollore has started negotiations to gain control of the publication. “It is total brainwashing. It has never been in the group’s plans to...
BoE's Bailey says fear is inflation 'elevated for longer' - paper

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said his concern on the inflation outlook is that it could be "elevated for longer" but there is also a chance that inflation does not prove as persistent as feared. Earlier this month the BoE forecast inflation would reach...
Hershey Seeks Growth, Synergies From Pretzel Deals

Hershey Co. expects to grow its business and find some cost synergies, particularly in areas such as sourcing of ingredients and machinery, with its recent acquisitions of two snack makers, Chief Financial Officer Steve Voskuil said. The candy and snack maker last week said it would spend about $1.2 billion...
Pound gets boost from jobs data

The British pound has climbed on Tuesday, after drifting at the start of the week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3445, up 0.25% on the day. The UK posted strong job numbers on Tuesday. Employment rose in the July-September period, as some 304 thousand unemployed persons found work during that time. There had been concern that the termination of the government’s furlough scheme at the end of September might lead to an uptick in unemployment but this was not the case, as the unemployment rate dipped lower to 4.3%, down from 4.4%. Still, there are over 2 million people receiving unemployment benefits, almost double the 1.2 million prior to the Covid pandemic. At the same time, there are a record number of job vacancies, so we could see employment numbers improve in the coming months, provided that the government does not impose new health restrictions.
Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
Top Commodities Analyst Issues Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Warning, Says ‘The Sooner the Better’ for Altcoin Flush

A prominent market analyst is issuing a warning about popular dog-themed meme coins Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE). Bloomberg intelligence analyst Mike McGlone says the recent drops in the prices of SHIB and DOGE are a signal that investors are rotating away from speculative cryptocurrencies, something he believes would be better if it happened sooner rather than later.
Mexico agrees new, reduced IMF credit line worth $50 billion

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico has agreed a new flexible credit line over two years with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) worth some $50 billion, the Washington-based fund said on Friday. The previous credit line with the IMF was worth around $61 billion, and Mexico had expressed a desire to...
Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
