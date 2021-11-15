ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Germany to see inflation ease at start of 2022 -economy ministry

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s inflation rate will drop noticeably at the start of next year when the effects of one-off factors peter out, the economy ministry said on Monday. A base effect resulting from last year’s cut in value-added tax, part of the government’s COVID-19 relief measures, has contributed...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gross Domestic Product#Berlin#Reuters#The Economy Ministry#Christian Sewing
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russian gas flows to Germany via Yamal pipeline ease, but prices fall

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany eased on Thursday morning, data from German network operator Gascade showed, but gas prices dropped despite ongoing uncertainty over Russian supplies this winter. Gas prices rose this week after Germany’s energy regulator suspended the approval process for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

German leaders on Thursday agreed tough new curbs on the unvaccinated, with plans to shut them out of restaurants, sporting events and cultural shows as the country battles to halt a record rise in Covid infections. With new cases soaring to an all-time high of 65,371, leaders of Germany's 16 states agreed after crisis talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel to require those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. To protect the most vulnerable, they also agreed to introduce compulsory vaccination for healthcare workers and employees in elderly homes. "We need to quickly put a brake on the exponential rise" in cases and intensive care bed occupancy, Merkel said, calling the situation "highly dramatic".
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Reuters

UK economy withstands end of jobs support, easing BoE worries

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain's job market withstood the end of the government's furlough scheme last month, according to data which could ease lingering concerns at the Bank of England about the risks of raising interest rates from their pandemic low. Sterling strengthened as the number of staff on...
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

The Vampire Economy: Italy, Germany And The US

What is the link between fascism and socialism? They are stages on a continuum of economic control, one that begins with free market intervention, moves toward regimentation, marches toward socialism as failures increase, and ends in dictatorship.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Germany's Greens Still Keen on Finance Ministry in Coalition Talks

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's pro-spending Greens pushed back against a media report on Wednesday which said the party had decided to give up its demand in coalition talks to control the powerful finance ministry so that the fiscally more hawkish Free Democrats (FDP) could take it. A negotiator from the...
AGRICULTURE
ABC Action News

In-depth: Inflation hitting almost every sector of economy

TAMPA, Fla. — As the United States economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, one area that shows no signs of easing up on consumers is inflation. In October, U.S. inflation rate settled at 6.2 percent year over year. That marked the highest rate of inflation since 1990 or 31 years. October’s inflation numbers were 0.9 percent, which was the highest rate since June 2021 and the third reading higher than 0.5 percent in 2021.
TAMPA, FL
kfgo.com

Blinken says U.S. investing in Africa without unsustainable debt

DAKAR (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday his country was investing in Africa without imposing unsustainable levels of debt, as he witnessed the signing of contracts worth more than $1 billion in Senegal’s capital Dakar. The deals between four U.S. companies and Senegal are being...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

German cabinet takes shape as coalition talks enter final stretch

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s next cabinet is taking shape as coalition negotiations near a deal, with chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz determined to deliver on his campaign pledge to have as many women as men in his team, sources said on Saturday. Scholz’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), who narrowly won the federal...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases

ROME (Reuters) – Italy reported 49 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday against 48 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 11,555 from 10,544. Italy has registered 133,131 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxbaltimore.com

Political commentator weighs in on high inflation rates and the economy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — High energy prices coupled with inflation rates at their highest level in three decades, are creating concern for many Americans heading into the winter months. A big question is can the government do anything to help?. “Yes, absolutely,” said political commentator Armstrong Williams. “We people need to...
BALTIMORE, MD
kfgo.com

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to talks in Brussels to overcome tensions, EU says

(Reuters) – The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in Brussels in mid-December to discuss tensions that have led to border clashes with several troops, the European Union said on Friday. “Leaders have agreed to meet in Brussels to discuss the regional situation and ways of overcoming tensions for...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy