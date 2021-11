It reportedly follows a raid on the Syrian artist's house in the city of Urfa. Omar Souleyman has been detained in Turkey, as per a story by Turkish news outlet Kronos. The Syrian artist, real name Omar Almasikh, was reportedly arrested during a raid by local officials at his home in the southeastern Turkish city of Urfa, which he relocated to several years ago following the breakout of the Syrian civil war. Pointing to misinformation in reports from some media outlets, Almasikh's management confirmed to tQ that he had been detained in Urfa, and said that more information surrounding the exact circumstances of the arrest would be made available in the coming hours.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO