Middle East

Shin Bet chief visits Cairo to discuss regional security matters

By Daniel Siryoti and Lilach Shoval
Cleveland Jewish News
 5 days ago

Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar headed to Cairo on Sunday at the head of an Israeli delegation to meet with senior Egyptian security officials. The two sides discussed, among other things, tightening security cooperation amid shared regional threats, the security situation in the...

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Cleveland Jewish News

Bennett thanks Erdoğan for help in releasing imprisoned Israeli couple

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday, thanking him for his help in releasing an Israeli couple being held in the country for eight days on suspicion of espionage. Bennett reportedly referred to the matter as a humanitarian issue. It was the first...
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Indian military chief tours Israel, receives briefing on security threats

The Indian Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane (“MM”) Navarne, is in Israel for a five-day visit, reported the Indian website NDTV. Upon arrival on Wednesday, Navarne visited the main headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces in Tel Aviv. The next day, he stopped at the Indian Soldiers...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel defence minister's cleaner charged with attempt to spy for Iran

A man employed as a cleaner in the home of Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz was charged Thursday with attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group which is purportedly linked to Iran. According to the indictment published by Israel's justice ministry, Omri Goren Gorochovsky, a 37-year-old resident of the central city of Lod, was arrested on November 4. An arrest warrant for Gorochovsky said he had an extensive criminal history, including five convictions and prison time served for various offences including bank robbery, raising questions about how he was hired to work in the home of one of Israel's top security officials. In a separate statement, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Gorochovsky had never gained access to "classified materials" and therefore did not successfully share state secrets.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Report: New Shin Bet chief met with Abbas in Ramallah

Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Director Ronen Bar met with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah last week, Israeli media reported on Tuesday. The focus of the meeting was Hamas’s attempts to increase its influence in and destabilize Judea and Samaria, according to Channel 12. Bar’s trip to Ramallah...
MIDDLE EAST
#Cairo#Hamas#Israel Security Agency#Israeli#Egyptian#Bar#Pan Arab#Iranian#Jns Org
Birmingham Star

Kremlin: Putin, CIA Chief Discuss 'Regional Conflicts'

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed regional conflicts and a crisis in ties with the head of the US Central Intelligence Agency who paid a rare trip to Moscow last week, the Kremlin said Monday. CIA chief William Burns was in Russia for two days of meetings with top officials at...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Denied a state, Palestinians are now denied a say in their own future

Palestinians are not just denied a state of their own, they are largely exiled from a debate about their own future. This was made clear this week in Keir Starmer’s address to Labour Friends of Israel. The Labour leader was right to use the speech to condemn the evil of antisemitism, embedded as it is in western culture and society, including among people on the left who – however unrepresentative – have caused hurt and distress to Britain’s Jews. This is one reason, after all, why many Jews see Israel as a lifeboat; across millennia, supposed social acceptance has given way to renewed persecution.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli defense minister’s house cleaner arrested on suspicion of espionage

An individual who worked as a cleaner at Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s home was arrested earlier this month on suspicions of espionage, it was cleared for publication on Thursday. According to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), a joint Shin Bet-Israel Police investigation revealed that Omri Goren, 37, from...
MIDDLE EAST
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
dallassun.com

Blinken Visits Kenya to Discuss Partnership, Regional Issues

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kenya Wednesday to discuss 'the partnership' between the two countries and to address regional issues such as ending the violence in Ethiopia, combating terrorism in Somalia and reviving Sudan's transition to a civilian government, the State Department said Tuesday. Kenya, a member of...
U.S. POLITICS
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli conviction of Spanish citizen in terror-funding case could be a ‘game-changer’ observers say

A Spanish citizen who admitted to raising funds for a Palestinian NGO that were diverted to a terrorist organization agreed to a plea bargain on Nov. 10 in an Israeli military court. Observers say it could mark a watershed in Israel’s fight against a network of Palestinian “humanitarian” organizations that fundraise under false pretenses, which are then used to finance terror activities.
MIDDLE EAST
Cleveland Jewish News

Israeli couple jailed in Turkey on suspicion of espionage return to Israel

The Israeli couple detained in Turkey last week on suspicion of espionage touched down in Israel early Thursday morning, after being freed from jail in Istanbul. The couple, Natalie and Mordy Oknin, returned to Israel via a private jet dispatched by the Israeli government. In a statement to the press...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Israel using facial recognition surveillance in Palestinian city

Israel's army has deployed a sweeping personal data collection programme using facial recognition technology targeting Palestinians in parts of the occupied West Bank, an organisation working with former soldiers said Tuesday.  Asked for comment on the reports about Blue Wolf, Israel's army said it "conducts routine security operations" in the West Bank as part of its "fight against terrorism."
WORLD

