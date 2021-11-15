ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Roger Daltrey says Jimi Hendrix stole Pete Townshend’s act, but they both owe it to Buddy Guy

By Cillian Breathnach
guitar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoger Daltrey has discussed the origins of Jimi Hendrix’s rock theatrics, claiming that he stole the act from Who guitarist Pete Townshend, but that they both owe a lot to blues legend Buddy Guy. In a new interview with The Coda Collection, Daltrey said: “you watch Buddy...

guitar.com

Comments / 5

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Daltrey
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Buddy Guy
Person
Pete Townshend
NME

Paul McCartney claims he wrote The Beatles song ‘A Day In The Life’ instead of John Lennon

Paul McCartney appears to have changed his explanation about the backstory of ‘A Day In The Life’ and has claimed that he wrote the lyrics – not John Lennon. The former Beatle bassist/vocalist previously said that the ‘Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ (1967) song was inspired by a drugged-up politician who “blew his mind out in a car”. His bandmate Lennon had contradicted him, saying that it was based on the car crash that killed 21-year-old Guinness heir Tara Browne in 1966.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

The greatest guitarist of all time named

When you're choosing the GOAT, you need to do it right. It's taken three eras of the greatest guitar players in history for you to to choose the overall winner, and the nine other greats who followed them in the votes. We started with the heroes of the pre-1980 eras...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coda Collection#The Rolling Stones
Rolling Stone

Why ‘Don’t Let Me Down’ Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song

Of all the revelations on the Beatles’ new Let It Be box set, the biggest is the song that didn’t even make the original album. “Don’t Let Me Down” is John Lennon’s raw love ballad to Yoko Ono, much like “Two of Us,” Paul McCartney’s song for Linda. John sounds terrified of the emotional leaps he’s taking, but he leans on the other Beatles to back him up and carry him through the song. You can hear the band develop “Don’t Let Me Down” over the course of the box, until it comes to feel like the whole Beatles story...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Rick Wakeman: my stories of Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, David Bowie and more

Rick Wakeman likes to keep busy. By the time Classic Rock arrives for our mid-morning interview he has already chauffeured his wife to Heathrow Airport, attended a business meeting in London and returned to his home in Norfolk ("I was so tired on the way back that I had to pull over and sleep in a lay-by.").
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Washington Post

How did the Beatles do it? Paul McCartney is finally telling us.

The basics of the Beatles story are a matter of public record — cynical John meets happy-go-lucky Paul, then George and, later, Ringo join a group that cranks out song after song for an all too brief period, then the world’s greatest hit-making machine explodes in a welter of personal and business squabbles. And yet, as Adam Gopnik pointed out in a 2016 New Yorker article, “something mysterious remains, and that mysterious thing, as always in the lives of artists, is how they did what they did.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
MusicRadar.com

"Jimi Hendrix has played that guitar, Rory Gallagher, Jeff Beck, George Harrison… I mean, the list goes on and on" – Kirk Hammett on owning Peter Green's legendary 'Greeny' 1959 Gibson Les Paul

How many electric guitars have been owned by three iconic players? In 2016 Guitarist caught up with Kirk Hammett to find out more about becoming the owner of the legendary 'Greeny' Les Paul, that belonged to the later Peter Green and Gary Moore. It’s unusual for an instrument to become...
MUSIC
Variety

Mick Rock, Legendary Photographer of David Bowie, Queen and Lou Reed, Dies at 72

Mick Rock, a legendary music photographer for artists like David Bowie, Queen, Lou Reed, the Stooges, the Sex Pistols and more, has died. He was 72. Rock’s death was announced via his official Twitter account on Thursday night. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share our beloved psychedelic renegade Mick Rock has made the Jungian journey to the other side,” the statement reads. “Those who had the pleasure of existing in his orbit, know that Mick was always so much more than ‘The Man Who Shot The 70s.’ He was a photographic poet – a true force of...
CELEBRITIES
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ROGER DALTREY Doesn't See The Point In Making More New Music With THE WHO

THE WHO's Roger Daltrey joined The Coda Collection for a new career-spanning conversation. The icon discussed feeling belittled as a singer, why he's "the number one hater of the Internet," drug use in the band and a heated encounter with Keith Moon after flushing amphetamines down the toilet, the band's performance in New York City following 9/11, why Mick Jagger is the number one rock and roll performer, Jimi Hendrix "stealing" Pete Townshend's stage act, his current relationship with Townshend and the possibility of THE WHO releasing new music and much more.
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Get Inside the Mind of Jimi Hendrix

*** The accompanying audio for this lesson can be found here ***. No guitarist has influenced music and culture as profoundly as Jimi Hendrix did. Even before burning and smashing his Fender Stratocaster during the bombastic finale of his 1967 Monterey Pop Festival performance, the visionary musician had revolutionized the world of electric guitar with his unique approaches to playing the instrument and using it with his amplifier and effects to create new, otherworldly sounds.
MUSIC
Effingham Radio

Pete Townshend Prepping ‘Who’s Next’ Box Set For 2022

Pete Townshend is hard at work on the delayed 50th anniversary Who's Next box set. Townshend took to Instagram to spotlight his new studio space and reveal he had been up for three straight nights sifting through Who's Next and Lifehouse demos. No release date has been set for the collection, which will be released in 2022 — hopefully in time for the album's 51st anniversary.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy