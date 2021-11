Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has been one of YouTube’s biggest streamers for a little while now. The content creator has been booming in popularity over the last year or two, but the addition of new fans means that not all of them know the story of her accounts being hacked. The streamer decided to re-tell the story of how she was threatened by hackers for a year before they took several online accounts, including the one for her dog which was never fully recovered.

