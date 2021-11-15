ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The British summer holiday island that's also perfect for a winter weekend

By Hattie Garlick
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We’re going on holiday to Tesco,” the seven-year-old told people haughtily. “We’re staying in Tesco all week. Cars aren’t allowed in Tesco so I’ll have a bike.” When she scribbled her ‘holiday goles’ (‘eat new foods’) the mental image of her peddling up and down aisle six sampling hummuses was so...

www.telegraph.co.uk

CBS Denver

Fall And Winter Watering Is Important When It’s This Dry In Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Do I need to water my yard when it’s this dry in Colorado during the fall and winter? If you want to ensure your trees, shrubs, perennials and grass maintain healthy root systems and thrive next spring, then the answer is yes. According to a variety of sources, including Colorado State University Extension, fall and winter watering during pro-longed dry periods will help your landscape stay healthy. Newly planted grass, trees, plants and shrubs are most susceptible to damage but established landscapes need a good drink of water too. You only need to water about two times a month,...
COLORADO STATE
secretnyc.co

Celebrate The Christmas Season With The Perfect Winter Wonderland At NYC’s Holiday Experience

This immersive Santa’s Secret Holiday Experience is coming to NYC this Christmas season — Join the waitlist and be the first to know when it opens!. Whether you’ve been naughty or nice, Santa’s got your back this season — and he’s throwing a secret holiday experience like you’ve never seen before! So come dashing through the snow to the best elfing speakeasy this side of the North Pole. From loaded Christmas-themed cocktails to amazing performances and unique acts, this breathtaking experience is the perfect winter wonderland to celebrate the holidays!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Herald

Great America's winter season will include 3 million holiday lights

Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park will be without roller coaster rides in favor of a new star attraction: more than 3 million twinkling lights. This will be the fourth time the park has hosted a winter season with special live entertainment and decorations. This year will be the park's most illuminated effort yet; last year the park boasted 2.5 million holiday lights.
TRAVEL
Q98.5

Rockford Restaurant’s Cozy Igloos are a Perfect Winter Date Night

Private dining igloos are one of the most wonderful things to come out of the covid pandemic. Looks like a great night ahead and the view is spectacular. Restaurants throughout Chicagoland found a fantastic way to generate business during the cold months as we entered the Winter of 2020. Covid showed zero signs of allowing restaurants to fill their tables inside, something very creative was needed or these places would be closed for good.
ROCKFORD, IL
The Guardian

Barbecues aren’t just for summer: Luke French’s winter barbie recipes

First, a couple of general notes/tips on barbecuing:. 1 Make sure your barbecue is hot Get the charcoal white hot before you start cooking, so whatever you’re barbecuing cooks and, most importantly, tastes the best it can. Charcoal that isn’t hot enough will taint your food with a black hue of “dirty” smoke, which doesn’t taste nice. (Incidentally, I buy my charcoal from Whittle & Flame, who make by far the best I’ve ever used – it’s made from sustainable wood that delivers the unique flavour of British woodlands to your food; it’s also incredibly easy to light, which is a right pain with most other charcoal.)
RECIPES
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Florida's Amelia Island is perfect for families

With 13 miles of beaches, abundant wildlife and a pristine environment, Amelia Island, off the coast of northeast Florida, has been luring families for decades. Stay at the 446-rooom Ritz Carlton on the Atlantic shore and the kids may want to join the hunt for fossilized shark teeth on the beach or learn to balance on a stand-up paddleboard. Add other water sports to the mix by trying jet skiing, boogie boarding, kayaking and surfing.
FLORIDA STATE
hypebeast.com

Danner's Forest Moc Is Your Perfect Holiday Camping Companion

With Halloween already come and gone, it’s now time to gear up for the holiday season, and as temperatures begin to drop, Danner is here to keep you warm with its Forest Moc throughout your festivities whether you’re snuggled up inside or out camping in the wild with family and friends.
TRAVEL
tripsavvy.com

Away’s New Holiday Collection Is Sparkly, Colorful, and Perfect for Winter Travel

Beloved luggage brand Away has been dropping tons of new designs and collaborations this year—and they aren’t slowing down just because 2021 is almost over. The company just revealed its holiday collection, featuring limited-edition suitcases and travel accessories in brand new colors. In other words? Holiday travel just became a little more merry and bright.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Telegraph

Why I'd pick a winter holiday over summer any time

If you were allowed just one holiday a year, when would you take it? It sounds like one of those awful corporate or dating app icebreaker questions, the kind that requires us to imagine ourselves shackled in the netherworld dungeon of some pernicious god, a perverse quasi-Grecian deity hell-bent on getting mortals to choose between drinking tea for the rest of our lives, or coffee. Or perhaps being damned to snack on just one flavour of crisps (salt and vinegar for me, please) or listen to a single music album (Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy) or own a cat or a dog (a cat, thanks, but one that thinks it’s a dog).
WORLD
MindBodyGreen

Friendsgiving Is The Perfect Holiday To Celebrate Outside: Here's Why

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. One of the best unofficial holidays to add to our annual calendars is some version of a Friendsgiving—a meal shared with friends who are like a chosen family, usually celebrated a week or so ahead of the day (aka, this week).
FESTIVAL
wnns.com

Holiday and Winter Farmers Market Presented by HSHS St. John’s Hospital Starts This Weekend

The Holiday & Winter Farmers Markets start on Saturday, November 20th, and take place each third Saturday of the month from November – April, for a total of 6 markets. The Winter & Holiday Farmers Market new indoor/outdoor venue is the historic Union Station. The former train station, now part of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, will provide a dedicated sheltered outdoor and heated indoor space for the winter season.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Denver

Winter Park Officially Opens For 2021/2022 Season

WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Winter Park opened its gondolas for the first time this 2021/2022 season on Nov. 17. Last year, the resort opened in early December. (credit: CBS) The resort also unveiled its new Winter Park Resort app which, officials say, gives visitors most services, like stat tracking, ordering food and real-time lift updates, at their fingertips. One such service is the trail map. Ski season is officially here! Lifts will spin until 4pm today. Don’t forget to stop by Derailer between 11-3 for $1 @CoorsLight (while supplies last) and your chance to win some new swag! Must be 21+. See the full rules here: https://t.co/71rZuE5WlA pic.twitter.com/sOov9gOiKm — Winter Park Resort (@WinterPark) November 17, 2021 The resort says it will save more than 12,000 lbs. of paper by eliminating the trail maps. They also recognize the sentimental aspect of getting a physical map, the resort says they will still be for sale throughout the Village. “We’re making good on our commitments to the planet, our community and the next generation of mountain adventurers,” said Liz Agostin, Vice President of Marketing for Winter Park Resort. The app is free and available to all riders. The ski train to Winter Park will return this ski season.
WINTER PARK, CO
news3lv.com

Mystic Falls holiday display returns to Sam's Town this winter

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Fans of the winter display rejoice as the Mystic Falls festive display is back this holiday season!. Starting at sundown on Wednesday, November 24, fans can head inside Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall to enjoy the display, which runs through Saturday, January 1, 2022. Mystic...
LAS VEGAS, NV
WWLP 22News

Hosting the perfect holiday party!

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss has everything you need to get ready for hosting holiday parties this season. Nothing says holidays quite like a cheeseboard! When creating a board for your holiday get together, you want to make sure you’re including a nice variety of Castello cheeses along with complimenting pairings, like fruit jams, nuts, crackers, curated meats, and dark chocolate for an ultimate tasting experience.
CELEBRATIONS
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New in EPCOT: Weekend Crowds, Weird Holiday Merchandise, and MORE!

Welcome back, DFB friends! We’re here with another What’s New at EPCOT!. And, we’ve got plenty of holiday merchandise and Food & Wine Festival crowds updates to share with you and even a sighting of a Disney artist! So, what are you waiting for? Let’s jump right on in!. EPCOT...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS

